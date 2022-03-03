Anupamaa latest update: After the big romantic episode on Wednesday, the Thursday episode in Anupamaa brought a lot of family drama once again. While Anuj and Anupama returned to the Shah house after expressing love to each other, the family members continued to celebrate Anupama’s birthday. In between all this, Baa began to give yet another stereotypical speech about the roles of a dadi and how Anupama should forget all about herself and try to focus on being an idol grandmother.Also Read - Anupamaa Pregnancy Twist: Kinjal's Moment Ruins Things For Anuj-Anupama, Will They Get Married Now?

Baa was interrupted by Bapuji who talked about breaking the stereotypes and letting a woman be whatever she wants to be. He told Baa and Anupama that their lives are their own and they might enjoy being a grandmother but they can always remain a young girl at heart whenever they want. This was followed by everyone trying to surprise Anupama by revealing the ultimate gift of the day – the grand thaali where everyone had prepared some delicacy that Anupama likes to eat. The thaali also had imli (tamarind) that Anupama loves and she instantly figured out that Anuj had kept it there for her.

Cake cutting to sab karte hai… This is unique her loved ones made dishes for her Beautiful 🥰🥰 to see this that ANU ki saari manpasand mithaiyaa n IMLI… BY ANUJ 🥰❤️🥰#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/lmBRIRiUmD — Dips (@MaAn_dg19) March 3, 2022

She went to Anuj to thank him and also to give him an imli to taste. Their romantic gesture was frowned upon by both Vanraj and who both taunted her in their own way later. In the next scene, Baa was seen asking Kinjal to stop working and sit back at home now that she’s pregnant. She told her that her child should be her priority now and she will have to stop working to take better care of herself. While Dolly and Kinjal oppose Baa’s decision and try to make her understand that it’s not necessary for a woman to stop working when she’s pregnant, Anupama interrupts and tells Baa that it’s Kinjal’s body and only she has the right to decide when she wants to take rest or work.

Baa once again taunts Anu and goes away. Later, Anupama asks Kinjal to inform her mom, Rakhi Dave, about her pregnancy. Next, we see Rakhi arriving in her lavish car with all band baaja to celebrate the news of Kinjal’s pregnancy. The promo of the next episode shows Rakhi asking Kinjal to leave the Shah house and stay with her as she doesn’t want her grandchild to be born in a middle-class house. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!