Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupama is aware of Anuj Kapadia’s feelings towards her. However, in the upcoming episode, we will see Anupama wondering if she always creates trouble for Anuj. Anupama shares the same with her friend Devika, who, in turn, asks Anupama if she is in love with Anuj too.Also Read - Anupamaa Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Best Hindi Serial; Rupali Ganguly Honoured Too

Devika confronts Anupama, ask if she is in love with Anuj

In the upcoming episode, Anupama confides in Devika that Anuj doesn’t even care for his problems or his work when it comes to her. While Devika tells her that friends are meant to help, Anupama expresses concern saying she does not want Anuj to suffer because of her. Following this, Devika asks Anupama if she is in love with Anuj but Anupamaa tells her that she should not name friendship as love. Also Read - Anupama Can't Stop Thinking About Anuj, Is She In Love Too? Latest Twist

Kavya vs Baa, again!

Meanwhile, in the Shah residence, Kavya tries to talk to Vanraj but he ignores her completely and leaves for some work. Later, Baa is doing puja and is heard saying that she has called Anupama so that they both can visit the temple. However, Kavya insults Baa saying that she wouldn’t allow Anupama to come to the house so often. Kavya further added that if Baa wants to Anupama then she needs to take permission from her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Impresses Anupama In Sufi Style As He Performs Qawali, Fans Go ‘Haaye’

Anupama-Vanraj plan to celebrate Baa-Bapuji’s 50th wedding anniversary:

Meanwhile, Babuji tells Baa that they will not celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary as they don’t want to disturb anyone. Anupama overhears this and discusses it with Vanraj. They, along with the kids plan to celebrate Baa and Babuji’s 50th wedding anniversary. However, Kavya tells Vanraj that it’s her house and she should be involved in the planning. Vanraj loses his cool and asks if he should leave the house with his family.

What will happen next? Will Kavya give permission for the celebration?