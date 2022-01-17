Anupamaa Latest Update, January 17 Episode: In today’s episode of Anupamaa, the audience will see Anuj Kapadia and Anupama’s bond getting close. As a mature couple, they talk, share conversations for better understanding of the situation in their families. The episode shows Anupama and Anuj have tea at the balcony area and share about Samar’s argument with Nandini. Anupama goes back home and finds Anuj is waiting for her. She tells him about Samar and Nandini’s argument and how Samar doesn’t want to get married now. Anuj comforts her and tells her that may be Samar is just buying some time to think about his marriage and she should let him.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist on Public Demand: Anupama Confronts Vanraj Over Domestic Abuse, Anuj Kapadia Holds Her Pallu

Anupama and Anuj Kapadia, known as MaAn by their fans, win hearts of the audience as they share their pain and happiness with each other. A fan wrote ‘Anuj seemed like he was Samar’s father more than Vanraj. His concern for Anu, his efforts to understand Samar and the way he handled the conversation with Anu were superior in every sense’. Another fan wrote, ‘Anuj’s thought process with respect to the institution of marriage is absolutely beautiful. In his eyes, it’s not an obligation, compromise or solution but a consensual union of two souls in love. And the way he spilled his wisdom without sounding too preachy, UFF. Also Read - Anupama Holds Anuj Kapadia’s Hand, Hugs Him in Her Romantic Dream, MaAn Fans Say ‘Jaldi Se Sach Hojai’

— anuj’s thought process with respect to the institution of marriage is absolutely beautiful. In his eyes, it’s not an obligation, compromise or solution but a consensual union of two souls in love. and the way he spilled his wisdom without sounding too preachy, UFF.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/r32jhSK1Js — . (@lumousx1) January 17, 2022

❝ anupama mein tumhe kabhi kitchen mein akele kaam karne nahi doonga ❞ — anuj anil kapadia, a man of his words. #Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/olLKuJ2ZYt — . (@lumousx1) January 17, 2022

— wearing an apron over his three piece suit peeling potato skin & working in the kitchen before office; anuj kapadia breaking one patriarchal stereotype after the other & how. no, he’s not ‘helping’ her cause this is THEIR home & both are just doing their part. ✨#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/3gzga72f0j — . (@lumousx1) January 17, 2022

— even though he had lots to say, he chose to give her the time to process the situation and calm down before saying anything further cause he knew she needed it; i honestly don’t have the words to praise this beautiful man and their relationship. #AnujKapadia • #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/3wUMmLBbM4 — . (@lumousx1) January 17, 2022

❝yeh chai bahut bahut achchi bani hai❞ ❝really? aur chai banaane waala?❞ ❝bahut achcha hai❞ ❝haan lekin chai peene waali sabse zyaada achchi hai❞ — the fact that they don’t leave any opportunity to appreciate each other has my whole heart. ❤️#Anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/4G6SSsleab — . (@lumousx1) January 17, 2022

In Anupamaa, Kavya’s absence has created a big issue between Samar and Nandini. Nandini, who supports her masi Kavya, told Samar that his family is not bothered about where she is or what situation she is in. Samar, on the other hand, defended his family saying that it was Kavya who wanted a break and if his family would have stopped her from going then she would have created a big issue out of it. Their fight escalated into a much bigger problem when Samar told Nandini that they shouldn’t get married if she feels that his family is a problem.

Samar will be seen throwing away his engagement ring in the upcoming episode. Samar’s mother Anupama comes and supports Nandini and tells Vanraj in front of Samar that he should have tried to resolve their problem instead of breaking their relationship. Anupama said, ‘Samar Vanraj Shah Nahi Banskata, or Nandini Kavya Nahi Banegi’.

