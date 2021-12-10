Anupamaa Biggest Twist: The Anupamaa fans are totally gushing over Anupama strongly falling for Anuj Kapadia and not shying away in expressing what he means to her. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the doctors declare Anuj’s health condition extremely critical. This breaks Anupamaa who is already shattered to see an unconscious Anuj fighting for his life after goons attacked him on the head.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Inconsolable Anupama Finally Confesses Her Love For Anuj, In Front Of Vanraj

While Anupama has gone all berserk, it’s pretty surprising to see Vanraj standing by her side and lending her a shoulder to cry. Vanraj, who is known to be extremely selfish and hard-hearted, is the first person who has rushed to Anupama to tell her that everything will be okay and she should have faith in God for Anuj’s better health. He has also made Anupama realise how she loves Anuj with all her heart and soul and it’s time she should accept that. But these emotions expressed by Vanraj have landed fans in a major fix who have started to believe what Kavya has also expressed in the show: that Vanraj is playing a big game by suddenly showing a change of heart for Anuj and Anupama. Check out these tweets by the fans: Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Says 'I Love You Anupama' Before Goons Attack Him, Fans Demand Hospital Romance Now!

Also why is Vanraj like secret side character is playing cupid, first making Anuj confess, and now Anupamaa LMAO dead.

Honestly, I would have loved it more if Samar was the one hearing his mom’s confession, because he literally started the #MaAn ship. #Anupamaa — Zehra (@Liveinthmoment) December 10, 2021

Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Anupama Goes Berserk After Anuj Kapadia Meets With Accident

Meri bahan jo bohot zada Savdhan india dekhti hai usey lagta hai ki Anuj ki gaadi ke saamne itna fog kaha se aaya 🤨 1 hi din mein Anuj pe 2 bar attack Kiya gaya 🤨aur ye sab Vanraj ne Kiya hai 🤣 ye Vanraj ki CHAAAL hai 🤨🤨🤣🤣#Anupamaa #MaAn — Dimple (@PakhiKiMumma) December 10, 2021

Kavya is right.. Even I have a feeling that V is planning something real big🤬 Ekdum se hridya parivartan kaise Im unable to process that😤 #MaAn #Anupamaa — RoopSandhu Baidwan🍁 (@CrazyyyBird) December 10, 2021

Paper ws gvn by doctor n Anu signd it na. Cnt find anythng suspicious thr Vanraj’s ego vl nt b compromsd by mkng hm cheat Anuj of hs wealth jst wid a sign.

Its more of Kavya’s petty traits.

He s capabl of much worse

Competing dirctly wid #MaAn luks more likely

Lts wait n watch! — Jaya Raveendran (@jayarythm11) December 10, 2021

Anuj’s wealth is #Anupamaa. He cnt b poor nw

If its gona b a corporate business war drama thn let it be dear.

We cn gt to see #MaAn rising tgthr ❤ “Cheen ke lene waale ko lutne ka darr rehta hai. Mehnat karne waala chen ki neend sota hai” Bt I dnt expct a cliché frm dis show — Jaya Raveendran (@jayarythm11) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the fans can’t wait for the day when Anupama will finally confess her feelings for Anuj to him and they will have their epic #MaAn union. As shown in the latest episode, Anupama just can’t fathom the entire loss that Anuj has suffered while protecting her from the goons. She tells Vanraj in a scene, “poora ka poora pagal hai, mere liye apni jaan khatre mein daaldi aise kaise, 26 saal koi kisi ke liye aisa kaise ho sakta hai,” and the #MaAn fans go all teary-eyed seeing the depth of her feelings for Anuj. Check out these tweets:

woh chabbis saal tak mujhse dhoor rahe, mujhe pyar karte rahe ❤️

par unke bina main chabbis saansein bhi na le paungi 💔 poor thing does she even realize how hook line n sinker she is in love with HIM 💕❤️#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #Vanraj pic.twitter.com/BFge1YgK4V — Munni (@munnihyderabad) December 10, 2021

Another emotional episode of #Anupamaa had me in tears again 😭😭 anu confessing Vanraj what anuj mean to her …she still hasn’t realizes how much she loves anuj …the way she said if anything happens to anuj ..she can’t even live for 26 secs 🥰🥰🥺 #MaAn — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) December 10, 2021

It was heartbreakingly 💔 #MaAn Anu’s love for anuj made us teary #Anupamaa — Neha (@nehalovesDVD) December 10, 2021

AGAR TUM SAATH HO ft. #MaAn 🥺💔 Rollercoaster ride of emotions beautifully portayed by @TheRupali 🥺… #Anupamaa ….Ohkk I don’t know what to writee….Justt that #rupaliganguly is the onlyy queen of mastering such emotions….No dialogues justt her expressive eyes👀 (cont.) pic.twitter.com/x5Z4Rk0Q0S — Tanisha (@Anupama_dd) December 10, 2021

Will Anuj recover soon and Anupama finally tell her the truth about her feelings? Has Vanraj really become more sensitive towards Anupama and Anuj or is this just another gameplay as suggested by Kavya? When will Anuj’s past come knocking on the doors? Watch this space for all the latest updates of Anupamaa!