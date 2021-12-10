Anupamaa Biggest Twist: The Anupamaa fans are totally gushing over Anupama strongly falling for Anuj Kapadia and not shying away in expressing what he means to her. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the doctors declare Anuj’s health condition extremely critical. This breaks Anupamaa who is already shattered to see an unconscious Anuj fighting for his life after goons attacked him on the head.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Inconsolable Anupama Finally Confesses Her Love For Anuj, In Front Of Vanraj
While Anupama has gone all berserk, it’s pretty surprising to see Vanraj standing by her side and lending her a shoulder to cry. Vanraj, who is known to be extremely selfish and hard-hearted, is the first person who has rushed to Anupama to tell her that everything will be okay and she should have faith in God for Anuj’s better health. He has also made Anupama realise how she loves Anuj with all her heart and soul and it’s time she should accept that. But these emotions expressed by Vanraj have landed fans in a major fix who have started to believe what Kavya has also expressed in the show: that Vanraj is playing a big game by suddenly showing a change of heart for Anuj and Anupama. Check out these tweets by the fans: Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Says 'I Love You Anupama' Before Goons Attack Him, Fans Demand Hospital Romance Now!
Meanwhile, the fans can’t wait for the day when Anupama will finally confess her feelings for Anuj to him and they will have their epic #MaAn union. As shown in the latest episode, Anupama just can’t fathom the entire loss that Anuj has suffered while protecting her from the goons. She tells Vanraj in a scene, “poora ka poora pagal hai, mere liye apni jaan khatre mein daaldi aise kaise, 26 saal koi kisi ke liye aisa kaise ho sakta hai,” and the #MaAn fans go all teary-eyed seeing the depth of her feelings for Anuj. Check out these tweets:
Will Anuj recover soon and Anupama finally tell her the truth about her feelings? Has Vanraj really become more sensitive towards Anupama and Anuj or is this just another gameplay as suggested by Kavya? When will Anuj’s past come knocking on the doors? Watch this space for all the latest updates of Anupamaa!