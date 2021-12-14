Anupamaa latest episode update: While the mystery around Malvika’s entry into Anupamaa is still intact, Anuj Kapadia seems to have broken Anupama’s heart unintentionally. In a conversation with Malika on phone, he tells her how much he misses her and loves her. Anupama overhears the conversation and is left stunned to know that Anuj has got a place for someone else also in her heart apart from her. All this happens after she finally accepts her feelings and gears up to be with Anuj after his major accident.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Malvika is Anuj Kapadia's Daughter or Sister, Not Girlfriend? Fans Predict

Malvika's entry is going to change many dynamics in the show. While it is definitely going to affect the equation between Anuj and Anupama, it's also going to change Vanraj's life. In a scene recently, Vanraj was seen talking to Malvika on a call. What the two discussed and how they met are yet to be revealed but he is definitely planning something against Anuj and Anupama with Malvika.

Meanwhile, Anupama, who is very happy and excited to be writing a new chapter of her life with Anuj, also seems apprehensive about moving on. She tells Bapuji that she fears turning into the same coy and silent Anupama that she was when she had married Vanraj. Bapuji asks her to not be afraid of anything and just allow herself to rise and shine like never before. This happens before she discovers that Anuj has got some other woman in his life whom he loves dearly and cares about deeply. While it's not yet revealed in the show, Malvika, played by Aneri Vajani, would enter the show as Anuj's spoiled sister. Various reports in the media and the fans have mentioned that Malvika is Anuj's younger sister who was away in London but has come to India to create new twists in the growing love story of Anuj and Anupama.

