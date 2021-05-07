Anupamaa loses top spot on TRP: One must agree that if there is something that unites Indians other than food, then it is television. In March this year, my cousins came over for dinner and while we enjoyed our meals, we discussed several things from politics to old school days and what not! But as the Big Ben struck 10, one of my cousins said in dismay, ‘Yaar aaj Anupamaa miss ho jaaega!’ (I will have to miss Anupamaa today). It came as a surprise to me because this particular cousin never used to watch television. ‘This is the only show I watch and I like,’ he added. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fans Are Relieved As Sai-Virat Reunite In Hospital: Bappa, Cuties Are Back!

Since the beginning of Star Plus’ Anupamaa, I have observed that whether it is the old man living next door or an office colleague, everyone liked watching this show at 10 PM weeknights. Last time I saw such admiration for any television show was when Balika Vadhu used to air. Also Read - TRP Report Week 17: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Replaces Anupamaa At Top Spot - Check The Full List Here

Anupamaa depicts the life of a housewife – Anupama – whose husband, Vanraj wants to divorce her to marry his girlfriend Kavya. For weeks, the show ruled the TRP chart, maintaining its position at number one. Even when more than half of its cast was tested positive for the coronavirus, the makers managed to glue the audience. However, this week, the show dropped from the number 1 position to number 3. That’s sudden and shocking! But what lead to this sudden drop? Also Read - Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Writes Emotional Post After Reuniting With Son And Husband in Gujarat

One thing that distinguished Anupamaa from any other daily soap was the fact that even with the constraints of an unhappy married life, the makers did not present Anupamaa as a lachaar and bechari housewife. She is a housewife who is courageous, ready to move on, and will never accept back a man in her life who cheated on her for years. She isn’t like other bahus who will cry for her suhaag and plead for her husband to return. That’s what made Anupamaa different. Her boldness lied in the dialogue when she said, ”Tesu ke papa aab mere kashti mein sawaar nahi ho sakte.”

However, in the recent episodes, the makers of the show seem to have taken inspiration from other regular daily soaps with a similar storyline. Vanraj now wants to come back to Anupamaa and their divorce is getting delayed. Kavya, on the other hand, is now one of those vamps who is repeatedly playing tactics to separate Vanraj and Anupamaa. Overall, the show is becoming a love triangle with no new creativity. This is not just annoying but is also making the show slow with literally no progress in the story. Moreover, Anupamaa’s tumour track and the introduction of Apoorva Agnihotri in the show as Anupamaa’s past lover has also failed to impress fans. It is rather working against the ‘USP’ of the show – divorce and Anupamaa’s life ahead.

Vanraj’s decision of being with his wife to ‘support’ her during illness makes the audience go back to the times when the daily soaps were all about women needing their husband to live a ‘complete’ life. The man who couldn’t be with his wife in health wants to be with her in sickness because well… she can’t manage to take care of herself on her own. The current narrative in Anupamaa has circled back to make the protagonist look all bechari which is something that differentiated her from the rest of the bahus on TV in the first place. She was strong, confident, a warrior, her own decision maker and now, she is seen living at the mercy of two men – her husband who just cheated on her, and the ex-lover who just gave his two cents to the husband to be with his wife instead of the girlfriend.

It will be interesting to see if the makers of the show speed up the storyline to gain back the audience. Or else, we fear Anupamaa going down the same road as that of other daily soaps.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been replaced by Gumm Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein on the top spot followed by Imli.