Anupamaa spoiler update: Anupama and Anuj Kapadia have finally teamed up for their new beginnings. After Anupama agreed to work with Anuj, things kind of went berserk in her family. However, her Bapu ji, Samar, and Kinjal stood by her side like the strong pillars of support against Kavya, Vanraj, Baa, and Toshu. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the audience will get to see the spark and rage that Anuj feels for Vanraj and all those who are stopping Anupama to do well in her professional and personal life.

The #MaAn fans would be happy to see that the ever-so-happy, shy and calm Anuj can also become a ball of fire when it comes to saving Anupama's dignity and supporting her to any extent. The audience will see him vowing to take care of Anupama if she fails to take care of herself at any point in life. This happens when Vanraj and other family members refuse to go to Anuj's house for the Ganpati celebrations.

After Vanraj's resistance, Anuj and Gopi Kaka discuss how Anupama's ex-husband doesn't want her to grow in life or seems like he has a problem in seeing Anuj and Anupama working together. During the conversation, Anuj tells Gopi Kaka, "Kabhi bhi aisa kuch hua jo Anupama khud handle nahi kar payi, toh main khud ko control nahi kar pauga… (I'll not be able to control myself if I see Anupama struggling to deal with some problem caused by Vanraj)".

Seems like there’s going to be more spark and more lovely moments between Anuj and Anupama to be cherished by the viewers. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!