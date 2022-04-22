Anupamaa Written Update April 22: After the latest episode of Anupamaa, the fans are a little pissed with the makers. As shown in the Friday episode, Anuj Kapadia takes his would-be-bride Anupama to a jewellery store and asks her to choose a diamond ring for engagement while she’s totally taken aback thinking about how she was always told by her family and husband what to wear, how to wear and whom to ask before buying or selecting anything for herself. The whole emotional drama with Anupama going 40 years back everytime Anuj does something amazing for her, has upset the fans.Also Read - TRP List Week 15: Anupamaa Rules With #MaAn Wedding, Imlie And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Share 3rd Spot

Many #MaAn fans expressed how the makers should absolutely stop showing the melodrama in excess and focus on Anuj-Anupama's love story barring all the craziness from her past. A section of the fans also thinks that there's no need to show Anupama comparing her past life with her present and should simply embrace this new positivity in her life.

One Twitter user objected to how the makers have failed to give a wholesome Anuj-Anupama moment with no flashbacks from her past interrupting the scene. The user wrote, "Actors ko entertainment industry ka part kaha jata h na to ye social industry kyu bnayi hui h DKP ne Itna over krdia h ki law of diminishing marginal utility apply ho gaya h ab Top ke baad ab neeche hi jaara hai. Hr cheez me bhashan & purani shadi ghusana

#Anupamaa #MaAn (sic)."

#Anupamaa #MaAn (sic).” Also Read - Anupamaa Written Update, April 20: Bapuji Suffers Heart Attack, #MaAn Fans Love Anuj's 'Lugai' Shayari

Check how the #MaAn fans are reacting to the Friday episode of Anupama after the diamond ring scene:

Actors ko entertainment industry ka part kaha jata h na to ye social industry kyu bnayi hui h DKP ne Itna over krdia h ki law of diminishing marginal utility apply ho gaya h ab Top ke baad ab neeche hi jaara hai Hr cheez me bhashan & purani shadi ghusana #Anupamaa #MaAn — Gaurav ❤️ (@Gaurav_itachi) April 22, 2022

#AnujKapadia ki car aayi mene socha ab acha jaega episode but fir dono mille & 1 slap padaa with sound track called Oooo #Anupamaa

Fir mene socha chlo jewellery store me acha jaega Fir dhakka maara with – Madhyam wargiye grehni Then end ho gaya#MaAn chemistry 0 — Gaurav ❤️ (@Gaurav_itachi) April 22, 2022

Kuch nhi hona madhan warg vaali grehani sbb theek krleti h …. Paani chai bhi peela degi baad me#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — Gaurav ❤️ (@Gaurav_itachi) April 22, 2022

My reaction when they played oooo anupamaaaaa My ears r bleeding @ketswalawalkar Stop ruining all #MaAn Scenes . The ost is fcking cringy and so ewww #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/AKyXnQQ6tN — ✿ ✿ˡᵃᵈᵏᵉʷᵃˡᵉ✨ (@sobtian_pushp) April 22, 2022

Kya scenes hua karte the yaar..Kya songs use hote the..Ek scene ko 50 times dekha hai main aur ab dekho ek baar bhi man nahi hota..Kya bana diya hamare show ko in logon ne #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia https://t.co/KTPegf4CUs — ❤Madhu ❤ (@RajputMadhuri71) April 22, 2022

While the fans can’t wait to see Anupama and Anuj getting married soon, Baa and Vanraj are adamant about ruining Anupama’s happiness. Baa keeps cursing her for her married life, and Vanraj keeps sulking as her ex-wife happily moves on. This has got zero impact on Anuj and Anupama though who are too much in love to give importance to any kind of negativity at this point in their lives. And the fans want them to do exactly the same. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!