Anupamaa fans hugely upset with makers: The Anupama writers have once again disappointed the audience with its latest episode. After the Thursday episode, the fans believe that the progressive storyline of the show is constantly going downhill and that’s upsetting. As shown on Thursday, the members of the Shah family once again yelled at Anupama as she couldn’t make it to the hospital for Kinjal’s appointment with the doctor.Also Read - Anupama Insists Choti Anu Goes to Pakhi's School, Fans Ask 'Why Anupamaa Why' | Written Update, July 20
Choti Anu escapes a major road accident, making Anupama miss Kinjal’s appointment. She then rushes to the Shah house to check on the mom-to-be and realises that everyone is already furious with her. While Baa and Vanraj start screaming in their usual toxic tone, Kinjal and Samar’s support doesn’t count. This irks Choti Anu who asks everyone to stop and realise that she was going to meet with an accident and that led to the entire hullabaloo. Also Read - Anupama Fans Criticise Kinjal, Call Her Biggest Roadblock in Anupama's Growth - Check Reactions | Written Update, July 18
Kavya and others then sympathise with the kid and look at Anupama with an apologetic face. However, the fans are totally angry with how the makers once again showed Anupama as someone who was just ready with her ‘sorry sorry’ for Vanraj. The #MaAn fans think that the makers should finally let Anupama breathe in the show and give some less footage to whatever is happening to the Shah family. Also Read - Did Anupama Actor Aneri Vajani Confirm Dating Mishkat Varma? Here's What We Know
Check out how the furious Anupamaa fans react after the latest episode:
Even Anuj Kapadia didn’t make an appearance in the Thursday episode and that’s another reason why the fans think it was not worth the time. Meanwhile, in the parallel story, Pakhi was welcomed by Barkha in the Kapadia house as Adhik continues to conspire against Anupama. Barkha even gifts an expensive short dress, a stylish bag and a pair of suede heels to Pakhi that she tries on. This definitely will not go down well with Anupama who has always taught jer kids to appreciate the simplicity and to follow the idea of ‘less is more’ in their lives.
