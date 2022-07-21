Anupamaa fans hugely upset with makers: The Anupama writers have once again disappointed the audience with its latest episode. After the Thursday episode, the fans believe that the progressive storyline of the show is constantly going downhill and that’s upsetting. As shown on Thursday, the members of the Shah family once again yelled at Anupama as she couldn’t make it to the hospital for Kinjal’s appointment with the doctor.Also Read - Anupama Insists Choti Anu Goes to Pakhi's School, Fans Ask 'Why Anupamaa Why' | Written Update, July 20

Choti Anu escapes a major road accident, making Anupama miss Kinjal’s appointment. She then rushes to the Shah house to check on the mom-to-be and realises that everyone is already furious with her. While Baa and Vanraj start screaming in their usual toxic tone, Kinjal and Samar’s support doesn’t count. This irks Choti Anu who asks everyone to stop and realise that she was going to meet with an accident and that led to the entire hullabaloo. Also Read - Anupama Fans Criticise Kinjal, Call Her Biggest Roadblock in Anupama's Growth - Check Reactions | Written Update, July 18

Kavya and others then sympathise with the kid and look at Anupama with an apologetic face. However, the fans are totally angry with how the makers once again showed Anupama as someone who was just ready with her ‘sorry sorry’ for Vanraj. The #MaAn fans think that the makers should finally let Anupama breathe in the show and give some less footage to whatever is happening to the Shah family. Also Read - Did Anupama Actor Aneri Vajani Confirm Dating Mishkat Varma? Here's What We Know

Check out how the furious Anupamaa fans react after the latest episode:

#anupamaa Anuj ne bola tha mahanta devi se kisi ke samne haath jod ke sorry sorry nhi bologi Anuj ka Maan bhi rkha isne fhir bolne lagi suri suri Anuj ke kirdar ko is anupama ne kharab krke rakh diya h jb dekhi vanraj ki Aankhon me apni Aankhon se baat karti h anupama ye sahi nhi — ad vijay nishad (@vijayku17555926) July 21, 2022

#anupamaa jo insaan 26 saal intzaar kiya us aurat ke liye jo family family karti h shadi ke baad bhi bache to thik h pr ye baa ye vanraj ye kaun h suri suri bol rahi h anuj ka Maan bhi nhi rakha usne bola tha kisi samne. haath jod ke sorry sorry nhi bologi bhul gai anuj ka vada — ad vijay nishad (@vijayku17555926) July 21, 2022

True it’s irritating who gives this much importance to abusers and say Suri to them after listening their abuse

What right he have on Anu and about baa it’s pathetic how makers normalize elder toxicity in mask of elder people#Anupamaa — शालिनी (@SweetestGirl022) July 21, 2022

The way this show is executed I am sorry to say even @TheRupali and @iamgauravkhanna also will not be able to get the audience anymore , I would rather qiah them to see do better projects. I am literally bored of #Anupamaa ‘s sources, sanskar, goodness and guilts. — Shweta (@SSA110205) July 21, 2022

@ketswalawalkar extremely sorry & I don’t do this at all (didn’t want to either), but, what exactly is going on in the show? I thought Anu being married would mean a start of a new chapter? But here we see her running back to her EX sasural every second minute? Why? #Anupamaa 1/ — Gulabo (@aknownstranger_) July 21, 2022

Adoption track and school admission track executed so well in #Waghlekiduniya and that too not with the main leads but in #Anupamaa its simply awful. — Shweta (@SSA110205) July 21, 2022

An episode without Anuj Kapadia I refuse to watch #Anupamaa — Amy (@Amy12791093) July 21, 2022

Yeh #Anupamaa itni sanskar sanskar kyun karti hai jab khud ki bachhon ko hi manner nhi sikha payi.

Gaurav deserves a better show.

Abhi trp list leke mere pass mat ana.

Mujhe pata hai yeh wahiyad show no 1 hai.

bhulne ki bimari hai yahan. Meri maa she is married now. #MaAn — Amara (@Amara_offi) July 21, 2022

Aj #Anupamaa ka unwanted drama dekh k Aisa laga ki usse better tha Vanraj ko chikhte hue dekhna.

Aj agar akele bhi Vanraj chilata to Bhi better tha Anu ko bechari dekhne se..#MaAn to disappear hi ho gaya aj k episode se. — neha_1404 (@neha_140488) July 21, 2022

Stop such senseless plots and serving irrationality under the label of a progressiv show.

Even @iamgauravkhanna & @TheRupali won’t be able to save #Anupamaa

Writers’ creativity has touched the sky of stupidity.

Won’t be able to bare this for long.@ketswalawalkar @IAmRajnShahii — Proud SSRian (@IndianVirtues) July 21, 2022

T.H.I.S. is exactly what I want to tell #DKP. @ketswalawalkar guzra hua waqt aur fans ko laana bahut mushkil/naamumkin hai. #Anupamaa You have a fantastic team & r hell bent on ruining it 4 d ego of 1 person. @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna I Miss this #MaAn. I am literally in tears pic.twitter.com/RhbtXHPZvw — ♫ ♪ ♫ ♫ ♪ ♫ (@_MyInspirationz) July 21, 2022

Even Anuj Kapadia didn’t make an appearance in the Thursday episode and that’s another reason why the fans think it was not worth the time. Meanwhile, in the parallel story, Pakhi was welcomed by Barkha in the Kapadia house as Adhik continues to conspire against Anupama. Barkha even gifts an expensive short dress, a stylish bag and a pair of suede heels to Pakhi that she tries on. This definitely will not go down well with Anupama who has always taught jer kids to appreciate the simplicity and to follow the idea of ‘less is more’ in their lives.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!