Anupama-Anuj Pregnancy: As per the latest track of Anupamaa, Pakhi and Adhik have rebelled against their family members to continue dating each other. Things have turned more fussy for Anupama after her efforts of making the two kids understand go downhill. However, for the #MaAn fans, it has brought an opportunity to talk about Anuj and Anupama’s hypothetical kids. Most fans believe that the couple would become the best parents considering their sense of maturity and understanding of relationships, and the changing times.Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Clap For Pakhi After She Schools Vanraj Over Morality Lessons: 'Karma Boomerang...' | Written Update, July 5

Check out how the #MaAn fans are manifesting and Anuj and Anupama’s pregnancy:

#Anupamaa all over pregnancy news of Anu nd of to be father #Anujkapadia….

Uske pehle hone wala romance to properly dikha do makers uske baad hi baby le aana — Ani (@PuneetA72940345) July 5, 2022

Pregnancy is difficult phase of woman’s life but if you have caring life partner who supports you throughout this journey then this phase can be blessing and most memorable phase, Maan’s journey as a parents can be very inspiring in all her three preg she was alone.#anupamaa — Nimishi Tyagi (@NimishiTyagi) July 5, 2022

I think it’s not pregnancy news but #MaAn will announce family the news of adopting Chotu Anu♥️♥️… And becoming parents to that little angel soon#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia https://t.co/ssBcxjsxF9 — ℜ (@reddyshree_) July 7, 2022

I think Maan will do drama of pregnancy to expose Adhik’s fake love. As they might get to know his intentions, to make him believe that actual heir of Anuj’s property will be their baby, Adhik will realize being Pakhi’s bf will not give him any right over property #anupamaa — Nimishi Tyagi (@NimishiTyagi) July 5, 2022

Can’t wait to see #MaAn dancing for Didi tera devar deewana… I hope we get to see #Anupamaa act pregnant before #AnujKapadia in this dance sequence… — ℜ (@reddyshree_) June 30, 2022

Many fans are also of the opinion that the couple could also adopt a child and that will, in fact, encourage more people to beat the taboos around adoption. Meanwhile, in the story, Anupama is struggling to deal with Vanraj who is adamant that he shall be left alone with the responsibility of their kids. After Pakhi and Adhik express their feelings for each and face Vanraj’s wrath, Anupama tries to make him understand that teenagers need to be dealt with in a certain way and he should not be angry while talking to them. She also speaks to Adhik about keeping a distance from Pakhi while continuing to remain friends with her.

It will now be interesting to see how Pakhi and Adhik’s increasing proximity brings more trouble for Anupama. Are you ready for her to become a mom again if that’s the upcoming track makers are working on? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!