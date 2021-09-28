Anupamaa Maha Episode: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is all set for a big twist as the makers are now coming up with a Maha episode on this Sunday. Filling in more excitement for the fans, the makers shared a new promo that features Anupama in a super angry avatar, and thus, she takes a strong vow against Vanraj Shah.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Gives Killer Expressions On 'Bholi Si Surat', Fans Ask 'Vanraj Mumbai Kyun Aaya?'

In the new promo, Anupama is seen walking in a dark corridor and accuses Vanraj of spoiling a big day for her. She further hints at something big that has happened between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia in Mumbai. However, it is not clear to which incident she is referring to but a fan might guess that the big decision of Anupama has come after the physical fight between Vanraj and Anuj. She is seen crying and says that Vanraj has left her in the middle of a tough decision now. She further asked, “How can Mr Shah do that?” Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj Kapadia-Vanraj Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Disrespects Anupama

Portraying yet another strong characteristic of Anupama, she takes the decision to not take anyone’s taunt nor she will take anybody’s anger. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia-Anupama Leave Fans In Awe With Their Romantic Beach Walk, Call It 'Magical'

Star Plus captioned the promo, “Aisi kya baat hai jo Anupama itni naaraaz hai? Kya Vanraj ne Mumbai aa kar phir badha di hai Anupama ki mushkilein? Dekhte rahiye, #Anupama, Mahaepisode, Iss Ravivaar raat 8 baje, StarPlus par.”

Watch Promo Here:

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj gets offended seeing Anupama patting Anuj’s back. He taunts her but she says ‘I am not your wife anymore Mr Shah’. Interestingly, Vanraj and Anuj get into a physical fight. Vanraj and Kavya fly to Mumbai due to the insecurity of the former. Anuj and Anupama have a fun time at the Mumbai beach and share some moments together.

Are you excited about the Maha episode?