Anupamaa New Promo: Rupali Ganguly starrer is all set for a major twist. In the upcoming Maha episode, Anuj hands over an Invitation card to Anupama for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of their new 5-star hotel. In the new promo shared by Star Plus, Anupama gives a glimpse of the card which read, "Anupama and Anuj Kapadia request your gracious presence on the auspicious occasion of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of their new 5-star hotel by 'The AK Group and Ventures'.

After showing viewers the card, Anupama gets emotional and feels proud of seeing her name on an official Bhumi Pujan card of a big project. She further said, "Aaj mein keh sakti hu ki jeevan mein kuch pane ki koi bhi umar nahi hoti. Agar himmat aur hunur hona toh aurat kabhi bhi kuch bhi kar sakti hai (there is no age to make an identity of yourself. If a woman has the strength and talent, then she can achieve heights)." She further asked the viewers to stand with her in her new journey.

The post is captioned, “Shuru hone jaa raha hai Anupama ke jeevan ka ek nayaa padaav. Kya is nayi shuruaat mein aap bhi uske saath hai?” Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa Groove To 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' At Dance Party | Watch

Watch Promo Here:

Earlier, the makers shared a promo where Anupama takes the decision to not listen to the taunts of anyone. She alsofurther hints at something big that has happened between Vanraj and Anuj Kapadia. She is seen crying and says that Vanraj has left her in the middle of a tough decision now. She further asked, “How can Mr Shah do that?”

If reports are to be believed, Kavya and Vanraj will exaggerate the happening of Mumbai to Baa and they question her relationship with Anuj Kapadia. She finally takes the decision to leave the Shah residence and Samar moves out with her. Reportedly, Anupama and Samar will stay for a while with Anuj and GK until they find a place of their own.

On Saturday, Rupali also shared a picture featuring her, Anuj, GK and Bapuji. She wrote, “Anuj and Anupamaa with the two teenagers. Baapuji and GK. Happy weekend people.”

Talking about tonight’s episode, Baa informed Vanraj about the drama created by Rakhi Dave for the loan of Rs 20 lakh at their home. Vanraj and Anupama leave for Ahmedabad to tackle the situation. Once they reach, Anupamaa slaps Rakhi with a cheque of Rs 20 lakh, which is given to her by Anuj. She then insults Rakhi and asked her to get out of the house. She also announced that neither she is welcomed in their home nor she is allowed to meet their daughter-in-law Kinjal. However, Rakhi Dave, who feels supremely insulted, instigates Vanraj against Anuj-Anupama’s relationship before she leaving the house.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.