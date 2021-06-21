Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa, Kavya will create a ruckus in the house over Vanraj’s ‘small-time job’ at a cafe as Sales and Marketing Manager. She orders Vanraj that he will not take up the job which fumes him and he says that he is not seeking her permission but just informing her about accepting the job offer. On the other hand, Anupamaa is worried for Vanraj and says ‘why Kavya doesn’t understand that it is important for Vanraj to do a job’. Bapuji also warns Anupamaa about the upcoming fight between the newlywed couple. Also Read - Anupamaa: Cold War Between Rupali Ganguly And Sudhanshu Pandey? Deets Inside

Meanwhile, Kavya keeps a 24/7 maid for herself and Vanraj. However, Vanraj is not happy with maid's cooking or Kavya's healthy food regime and hence, eats what Anupamaa had cooked. As Kavya comes home from work, the maid fuels Kavya against Anupamaa and says that her husband ate food but not what she cooked. She then asks Anupamaa to stop wooing her husband through her food. She also asks her to have some shame to flirt with somebody's else husband. Anupamaa then gives back to her saying that she is not Kavya.

After being rejected again, upset Vanraj goes to a cafe to meet him. He offers him to work in his cafe for the new branch as Sales and Marketing Manager. He announced the news to his Baa-Bapuji and Anupamaa, who express their happiness. Bapuji even tells him to do the job as it would give him peace and it makes him happy.

If reports are to be believed, Rajan Shahi and the team have plans to bring a new male lead to the show soon. The new lead will be the new love interest of Anupamaa, who might help her to set her own dance academy.