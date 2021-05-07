Anupamaa spoiler alert: Fans of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa are in for a treat as high voltage drama will take place in the upcoming episode. With the divorce date here, Anupamaa’s illness, and Kavya’s wicked plans, the show has managed to raise the level of entertainment and excitement for the audience. Also Read - Anupamaa Loses Top Spot on TRP List, is 'Bechari' Track The Reason? | Opinion

Recently, we saw that Kavya breaks the news to the Shah family that Anupama and Vanraj will be getting divorced the next day. The family is shocked that they did not share it with them. Baa tries to convince Anupama in stopping the divorce nonsense.

With so much going in her mind, Anupama resorts to the thing that gives her the most peace. She uses dance to get some relief from the ongoing chaos in her mind. The audience will get to witness Anupama dancing her anger out to the 'Beats of passion' from the movie Taal. She seems to be dealing with anger, confusion and is upset with her own health at the same time. Anupama vents out her frustration after the family finds out about the divorce date through Kavya.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

The audience is eager to see if Anupama and Vanraj get divorced in the upcoming episodes? Will AnuRaj part ways? Is this an end to the AnuRaj chemistry? Watch out this space for all the updates on Anupamaa!

— written by Apoorva Girdhar