Anupamaa Latest Episode: Tonight's episode starts with Anuj proposing and confessing his love to Anupama. After surviving a massive car accident, he realized the worth of his life and decided to speak out his heart before it's too late. Anupama also silently said that there is something that she is feeling for Anuj since the time Bapuji asked her to move towards him and accept his love but before she could confess her love for Anuj, goons come and try to rob them of their jewellery, car, and money.

But one of the goons hurt Anupama, and seeing it, he thrashes them all and even revealed that the college fight in which he had involved himself 26 years ago was because the man teased Anupama and he had hurt him so bad that he could have died. In midst of the fight, one of the goons hit Anuj on his head with a rod and he falls on the ground unconscious.

Later, Anupama takes him to the hospital where the doctor informs her that he has bled internally from his head and if he does not come to his senses by morning, he might go into coma. Anupama herself is not okay as she was also hit by the rod.

Later, when GK and Samar do not pick up her call, she calls Vanraj and asked him to come to the City hospital as Anuj’s life is in danger.

In the next episode, the inconsolable Anupama will tell Vanraj that how could someone can love her for 26 years, when she was not even in his life. She further confesses that Anuj is a very important part of her life and she doesn’t want to lose him. Later, doctor asked Anupama to sign the consent form as Anuj needs a surgery for his injury.

Vanraj also asked Anupama to move on with her life and to accept Anuj’s love for her.

Will Anupama finally give answer to Anuj’s proposal?

Will their love story start finally?

