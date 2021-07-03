Anupamaa Spoilers Ahead: In the major twist, Anupamaa and the entire Shah family are in a state of shock after Kavya announces her pregnancy. Kavya is angry after her plan flopped to create a rift between Anupamaa and Kinjal. The Shah family is upset over Kavya’s constant drama. Now, the family is all set and excited for Samar’s birthday bash and started to prepare for it. All the members are happy that they have a reason to celebrate after a long time, but Kavya plans to ruin their happiness. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Ready With New Evil Plan After Kinjal Apologises to Anupama?

Kavya asked Vanraj to take her responsibility and their future children. This hits Vanraj harder as he does not want kids. The newlywed couple had a major showdown Vanraj finds Kavya's statement unacceptable and he tells her that he does not need any more kids at this age and she should drop the idea of having a child with him. Kavya wants to consummate the marriage with Vanraj and have his kids but he walks out of the room to spend time with his family.

Kavya plans to shame the family in the society by her fake pregnancy news during Samar's birthday party which leaves Vanraj fuming and the Shah family ashamed.

On the other hand, Anupamaa wanted to gift Samar something that he wanted the most. So she decided to request Baa to give her blessings to Samar and Nandini’s relationship. Baa finally says yes to Samar and Nandini’s wedding and it turns out to be a beautiful gift for the couple.

Meanwhile, Kavya created another drama by dividing the house expenses and Bapuji agreed. While the family discussed the expenses and found a way to divide them, Kavya created one more drama. Bapuji gets dejected and walks out. Vanraj then promises to take care of the entire family’s house expenses, including Anupamaa in a couple of months.

Looks like many more twists will be witnessed by the viewers after Kavya announces her fake pregnancy.

