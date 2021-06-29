Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Kavya will face defeat against Anupmaa after her evil plan fails to create a crack between Anupamaa and Kinjal’s relationship. Kavya played a dirty game by manipulating Kinjal against Anupamaa. Kinjal argues with Baa and raises her voice against Anupamaa, all the while getting full support of Kavya. After the fight in their house during the day, later in the evening Rakhi Dave comes home and creates a big drama after Kavya instigate her against the Shah Family, using her daughter Kinjal as bait. Also Read - Anupamaa June 29, 2021, Written Update: Anupamaa Promises Kinjal That She Will Never Be Another Anupamaa, Kavya Rejoices

However, her plan fails after Anupamaa apologises to Kavya and promises that she will never be another Anupamaa and her main focus will always be her career and not household chores. Kinjal feels touched with Anupamaa’s promise. Anupamaa and Kinjal finally sort out the issue and Kavya faces a drastic defeat. Also Read - Anupamaa June 28, 2021, Written Update: Rakhi Dave Threatens Shah Family of Taking Legal Action Against Them For Torturing Kinjal

However, she will not stop after the defeat and continue to target Kinjal as she is also a hurdle at the office. Kavya targets Kinjal and Paritosh’s marriage by brainwashing Kinjal against Paritosh. Kavya will now try to create rift between the couple and separate them. She will tell Kinjal that Paritosh stays away from home in just the beginning of their married life and make her doubt his loyalty. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Now Plans To Separate Kinjal-Paritosh By Inflicting Poison In Her Mind After Baa-Bapuji Fiasco

Will Kavya Ever Stop With Her Dirty Games?

Will Anupamaa And Vanraj Teach Her a Lesson?