Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the Shah family will be seen celebrating Samar’s birthday with a big bash in the house. While they all discussed what to give Samar as a gift, Vanraj suggested that they should gift him a guitar as he has a passion towards music, the family agrees. During the party, Vanraj gifts Samar a guitar that leaves him immensely happy but Kavya gets angry. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Announces Her Pregnancy During Samar's Birthday Bash, Vanraj Fumes With Anger

Kavya feels that Vanraj should have discussed this with her before buying the guitar. Earlier, she was seen asking Vanraj to save for their future kids but he denies having kids with Kavya because of his age. On the other hand, Anupamaa asks Baa to accept Samar and Nandini’s relationship so that they can get married. Mamaji makes a comeback to the Shah residence and supports Anupamaa. Baa finally accepts. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Ready With New Evil Plan After Kinjal Apologises to Anupama?

However, the family’s happiness will not stay for long as Kavya plans to shame them in the society with her fake pregnancy news that will trigger another drama. Kavya wants to consummate the marriage with Vanraj and have his kids but he walks out of the room to spend time with his family. Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Buys New Car, But Her Choice Will Make You Respect Her Even More | See Pic

Meanwhile, Kavya created another drama by dividing the house expenses and Bapuji agreed. While the family discussed the expenses and found a way to divide them, Kavya created one more drama. Bapuji gets dejected and walks out. Vanraj then promises to take care of the entire family’s house expenses, including Anupamaa in a couple of months.

Samar and Nandini’s Wedding Track May Bring Now Interesting Twists Along With Kavya’s Pregnancy.

Will Kavya Accept Samar-Nandini’s Wedding?

Stay tuned for the latest updates.