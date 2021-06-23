Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, the Shah family gets busy with the preparations of a Vat Savitri puja. at their home. In a bid to make Anupamaa feel jealous, Kavya tells Kinjal that they should twin along with their husbands for the special occasion. She further asks Anupamaa to go to her mother’s place as she will only feel bad seeing her and Vanraj perform all rituals required for the puja. She also tells her that being present in the puja will be a bad omen for her and Vanraj as she may cast an evil eye on them and their relationship. Anupama hits her back and says that she is not Kavya to be a bad omen. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey On Cold War With Rupali Ganguly: 'Difference of Opinion is Normal'

On the other hand, the Shah family did not have a pleasant morning after maid Geeta talks disrespectfully with Baa leaving Anupamaa angry. She ousts her out of the job for disrespecting Baa and tells Kavya about the same. However, Kavya feels that Anupamaa is trying to target her through the maid. When Vanraj also supports Anupamaa and tells Kavya that it is her fault if she can't manage the maid she hired, she starts crying and tries to gain sympathy. She said that everyone is sliding with Anupamaa and ganging up against her because she is the easy target as she is all alone in the world and doesn't have a family.

Vanraj, who has now accepted the job offer at a cafe, is upset with Kavya after she fought with him over taking 'small-time job'. With Kavya's insecurity increasing with each passing day, she is now determined to throw Anupamaa out of the house.