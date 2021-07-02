Mumbai: There tension in the Shah family as Kavya continues to instigate Kinjal against Anupamaa, therefore creating differences between the two. However, the upcoming episode awaits a mega twist for Kavya, who will be left shocked and irked. Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Buys New Car, But Her Choice Will Make You Respect Her Even More | See Pic

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa tries to make her relationship with Kinjal get better and prepares breakfast for her. When Kinjal comes to the kitchen, Anupamaa gives her coffee and apologises for putting the pressure of the household work on her. Soon after, Kinjal wonders if what she has done is right or not and therefore she apologises to Anupamaa and Baa too. Things between them get normal. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kinjal's Apology To Anupama Leaves Fans Teary Eyed, 'Itne Khushi Aaj Tak Nahi Hui'

While this has left Kavya irked, it will be interesting to see if Kavya plans something evil. Later, Kavya ordered grocery items for the house, which Baa was not liked by Baa because she thinks that Kavya should have ordered only those items which were not there in the house. What follows is a huge argument between Kavya and Baa regarding monthly financial contributions. However, Bapuji then decides that everyone will contribute depending upon their income. Also Read - Anupamaa July 1, 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Tells Anupamaa Not To Let Kinjal Become Another Kavya

Anupamaa then requests Babuji if Vanraj can contribute from next month onwards because he will get his salary then. This gives Kavya another chance to attack Anupamaa who argues that she should stop demeaning her husband. Vanraj was quick to interrupt and inform Baa that he will do whatever they decide and soon he will take the responsibilities as he used to earlier because he doesn’t want his kids, wife, or Anupamaa to go through the pain.

Furthermore, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that she was not trying to insult him in any way, but Vanraj tells her since the day they separated he has started to understand her.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and if Kavya will plan another evil plan to create differences between Anupamaa and her family.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.