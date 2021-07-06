Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Kavya’s boss insults her for messing up with the presentation. As a result, Kavya is fired from her job. Vanraj too has a bad news as his friend tells him that he will have to shut the cafe due to the financial loss. Later, Vanraj also loses his job. On the other hand, Anupamaa’s dance academy is all ready. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: After Kavya's Pregnancy Announcement, Kinjal-Paritosh Struggle To Announce Their Good News

On the other hand, Baa finally agreed to Samar and Nandini’s marriage. Kavya questions them why did a create such a huge drama earlier. She later finds Samar and Vanraj talking, and asks Vanraj what was it about. Vanraj asks her to not interfere between the conversation he has with his kids. But he tells her that he gave Samar a policy that he had bought on his first birthday. Kavya tells him that he should have kept the money with himself. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Says She's Not Good Looking And Doesn't Have a 26-Inch Waist, Read on

The next day, Vanraj tells everyone that he is going to pitch Babuji and Anupamaa’s idea for the cafe, Kavya makes fun of Anupamaa and asks Vanraj if he is going to consult a 12th pass for all this now. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Gets Angry On Vanraj For Gifting Samar A Guitar

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.