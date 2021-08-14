Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Paritosh finally leaves home. However, Kinjal remains adamant about her decision and decides to stay back.Also Read - Anupamaa August 13 Spoiler: Anupama Can Finally Save Her Dance Academy and Vanraj's Cafe | Here's How

Recently, we saw in a fit of rage, Paritosh went on to insult each and every member of the family. From Baa, Babuji and Mamaji to Nandini, Samar and Pakhi, he pointed out that they are all at fault. He even disrespects Anupama following which Vanraj gets furious and slaps him. Toshu, therefore, decides to leave the Shah house. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Part In Bajre Da Sitta Trend and Her Swag Is 'Killer' | Watch

In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Paritosh leaves the Shah residence, Kinjal decides to stay back. Kinjal refuses to go with her husband Paritosh and rather opts to stay in the Shah house with Anupama, Vanraj and others. Paritosh and Kinjal’s separation makes Anupama heartbroken. Vanraj too tries to explain to Kinjal that she must not compromise with her happiness for the family. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Update: Paritosh Leaves Home, Will Kinjal Join Him Too?

Moreover, Kinjal is unaware that she is going to get the biggest shock of her life. In-office, Kinjal’s boss Dholakia tries to misbehave with her. The upcoming episode shows how Kinjal faces workplace molestation and returns home crying. Anupama tries to console her.

Reportedly, Kinjal will quit her job after this incident.

What will happen next? Will Kinjal inform Vanraj and Anupama about what happened in the office? How will Rakhi Dave react to this?

Anupamaa is ruling the top spot on the TRP charts for the last nine weeks. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.