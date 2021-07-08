Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Tables have turned in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. While Anupamaa’s dance academy is now finally open, Kavya has lost her job. The cafe in which Vanraj worked has also been shut down, leaving him jobless as well.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Makers To FINALLY Introduce Anupamaa's Love Interest, List of Actors Approached So Far

We have already seen now Kavya used to insult Vanraj and Anupamaa for their respective jobs, but now since she is jobless too, she decides to hide the same from the Shah family. However, upset Vanraj reveals his pain to the family. In the upcoming episode we will see that even though Anupamaa tries to console Vanraj, Kavya lashes out at him and calls him a 'zero.'

Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave visits Shah family and reveals that Kavya has lost her job as well. This left everyone in shock and Kavya feels insulted. She was even quick to blame Anupamaa for whatever is happening in her life.

The rising chaos and drama in the family worry Kinjal and therefore Rakhi advises her to move outside the house and enjoy her life with Paritosh. Anupmaaa overhears the conversation and explains that she does not have any issue with the same as far as her children are happy.

What will happen next? Will Kinjal and Paritosh move out of the house? How will Kavya and Vanraj find a new job?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

