Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Rakhi Dave will make sure that Kinjal and Paritosh make an exit from the house. After Rakhi tries to convince Paritosh that they should move to the other home as Kinjal and Toshu hardly get any privacy at home. Paritosh agrees with Rakhi and tells her that he will move out of the Shah residence soon as he and Kinjal have no privacy and with each day, problems and fights are only increasing in the house. Paritosh said that it is the time when he and Kinjal need to build their own life and future.Also Read - Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi CONFIRMS New Casting In The Show: 'Very Important Character Will Join The Cast'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama (@starplus_lovers_of_anupama_)



Later, Paritosh announces to the entire Shah family that he and Kinjal will be moving out of the house and will be staying at the home gifted by Rakhi Dave. Anupamaa, Vanraj, and other members express their disappointment over his decision. Paritosh then questions Anupamaa and Vanraj’s divorce and Vanraj’s marriage with Kavya. However, Anupamaa agrees and allows him to live separately. But, Anupamaa’s permission to Paritosh might create a rift between Anupamaa and Vanraj. As Kinjal and Paritosh make their exit from the house, Anupamaa breaks down into tears. Also Read - Ronit Roy Denies Reports of Joining Anupamaa In An Indirect Tweet: 'News Is Incorrect, Calm Down'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starplus serials (@starplusserials_x)



Meanwhile, Anupamaa convinces Samar over letting him open a cafe in their dance academy. Samar was upset after Anupamaa pitched to Vanraj to open his own cafe in her dance academy. On one side, Anupamaa, Samar and Nandini will run their dance academy and on the other side of the cafe, Vanraj will run his cafe along with Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Achieves Another Milestone On Social Media, Announces Her First Ever Instagram Live Session