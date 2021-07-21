Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rakhi’s plan fails after Paritosh realises that Kinjal was right about not moving out from the Shah residence. Now, Rakhi plans to poison Toshu’s mind and will try to manipulate him to have an extra-marital affair so that Kinjal breaks her marriage with Paritosh and finally come out of the house.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Vanraj Plans To Kick Out Anupama Dance Academy, Courtesy Kavya's Dirty Game

On the other hand, Anupama and Vanraj get shocked after Pakhi orders too much of food from Vanraj's cafe. Later, Pakhi tells Anupama to throw the remaining food. Upset with her behaviour, Anupama decides to teach her a lesson and teach her the value of money and food. She will then ask Pakhi to burn some money from the pocket money she gets. Pakhi gets shocked but Kavya comes to her rescue and asks Anupama to not make a big deal of it. Kavya further added that she will pay for the tip with the tip included.

Meanwhile, Vanraj earns his first income and asks Anupama about her income amount. Trying to avoid the topic, Vanraj insists on telling him her income amount. She then reveals that she earns Rs 6,500 while Vanraj only earned Rs 1,300. Well, this definitely hurts his ego. To add more fire to it, Kavya manipulates Vanraj against Anupama. Soon Anupama's dance classes start to disturb Vanraj's cafe customers and he decides to kick out Anupama's dance academy.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.