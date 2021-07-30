Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma show, Vanraj gets the biggest shock of his life when he receives a government notice for not paying property tax. What follows is a massive twist.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Vanraj's Cafe And Anupama's Dance Academy To Shut?

Recently, we saw how Kavya manipulated Vanraj against Anupama and informed him that Anupama is getting famous, not his face. Kavya also told Vanraj that he is becoming dependent on Anupama and further asked him not to take help from her anymore. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Mansi Jain Gives 2-Stars To Vanraj's Cafe As Part Of Rakhi's Plan, Kinjal-Paritosh Move Out

In the upcoming episode, a media person comes to interview Vanraj and Anupamaa saying that they are setting a new example of friendship. However, Vanraj refused to talk about it and asked them to leave. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Helps You Kick Off Midweek Blues With This Captivating Photo in Blue Glasses, Red Lipstick

Moreover, A government official visits Vanraj’s cafe and tells him that the property tax of this place has not been paid for a number of years. Vanraj gets the biggest shock of his life when he gets to know that he has to pay tax of Rs. 20 lakhs within a month. Vanraj hides this from everyone, but Anupama gets hold of that notice. Vanraj tells her that they will pay it together.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave also gets to know about the same and humiliates Vanraj for not having enough money. She even calls Anupama’s dance academy ‘fatichar’ and offers to help them. Rakhi Dave asks Vanraj to borrow money from her.

What will happen next? Will Vanraj accept financial help from Rakhi Dave? Will Anupama save her dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe?

Follow this space for more updates related to Anupama.