Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma starrer, Vanraj faces a big challenge as a famous food critic Mansi (Sunita Rai) comes to his cafe to do an overall review including food, ambiance, and hospitality among others. Vanraj then requests Anupama to cook one of her recipes to impress the food critic but she denies it. When Mansi orders Anupama’s recipe, she however goes forward to help Baa and the chef.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa Give Modern Twist To 'Baspan Ka Pyar', Fans Are All Hearts

The twist comes when Mansi likes the overall experience of the cafe and announces Anupama as the ‘star chef’ of the cafe in her review. This leaves Vanraj jealous once again because Anupama alone got all the credit even when the entire Shah family did the hard work. This might change the equation between Vanraj and Anupama. Kavya, on the other hand, might also try to manipulate Vanraj against Anupama. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Advait Khanna To Make Comeback On The Show As Anupama's Love Interest

In another twist, Mansi before making her exit from the cafe seeks a picture with the owners of the place. Vanraj then thinks of asking Baa and Bapuji to pose for the photograph but Kavya drags Vanraj and poses with Mansi for the click. Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Sunita Rai To Soon Enter In Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show, Will She Bring New Twist?

Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave is not leaving a stone unturned to break the Shah family so that she can bring Kinjal back home. After Rakhi raised questions on Anupama’s character and her relationship with Vanraj, Anupama decided to stay away from Vanraj and his cafe. She decides to focus on her dance academy.

For the unversed, Advait Khanna aka Apurva Agnihotri is making comeback on the Rajan Shahi show. In a massive twist, Advait will reveal that he had fallen in love with Anupama during her stay at the resort. Advait also has some bitter love story which he has not revealed as of yet. This time the viewers will watch new chemistry between Advait and Anupama. After Anupama make her exit from the resort, he learns about his feeling for Anupama. So, he decided to go to Ahmedabad and confess his feeling to his love interest. Well, the Advait Khanna and Anupama love track will definitely spice up the drama.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.