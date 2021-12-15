Anupamaa Major Twist: Anupama’s heart was broken as she overheard Anuj Kapadia saying ‘I love You’ to a woman over a call. As shown in the latest episode, an excited Anupama gears up to confess her feelings to Anuj only to realise that he has a place for another woman in his heart. While her feelings come crashing down, she holds up and makes herself understand that Anuj would tell her about the woman if she’s important to him.Also Read - Anupamaa Left Heartbroken When Anuj Kapadia Tells Malvika he Loves Her The Most | Latest Episode Update

We also see Bapuji encouraging Anupama to start her new life with Anuj in another heartwarming moment. As Anupama’s father-in-law, he has always been progressive and supportive of her decisions. This time, he is helping make her a big decision in life which is also not an easy one for a woman in her 40s. Bapuji comes with a lot of encouragement and positivity in the latest episode as he asks Anupama to not think of the past and just go with the flow while accepting Anuj wholeheartedly. He looks at Anupama opening the door of Anuj’s house and silently wishes for her to make this house and family her own one day. Now, this scene from today’s episode has also impressed the fans who have taken to Twitter to appreciate Bapuji for being the most loving father-in-law ever. Check out these tweets: Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Malvika is Anuj Kapadia's Daughter or Sister, Not Girlfriend? Fans Predict

We too wish the same Baapuji

Kudos to the best father in TV serial history#MaAn #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/RZCMznsV0W — Le Anuj Kapadia (@TheUnknownMK) December 15, 2021

Bapuji is such a sweetheart. He was so pleasantly surprised seeing Anu opening the door. The way he guides Anu at every possible step is such a treat to watch. He couldnt do much for Anu in those years when V n Baa illtreated her, but he always was her support system #Anupamaa — Dribbles (@soothinglove123) December 15, 2021

Bapuji scene when he stand on the door (Fd ke dil ki baat)

Anu and Bapuji ka conversation

Jalebi khana is the cutest more then Confused kapadia

Bapuji and GK scene ❤ Bapuji ya GK me se mereko ek koi chaiye pleassee,dono hi de do #Anupamaa — Dᵢₗ ₖₐ ₛᵤₖₒₒₙ (@dil__ka__sukoon) December 15, 2021

bapuji is the sweetest character on the show! his words are enough to give anu the courage she needs. also, it really felt like a father visiting his daughter at her marital home #Anupamaa #MaAn — ✿ (@alllthingsfilmy) December 15, 2021

Me stealing a biscuit from the fridge knowing mom won’t be able to catch me Just Baapuji being adorable#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/RAVOInzpNv — Le Anuj Kapadia (@TheUnknownMK) December 15, 2021

Love is not always as comforting as the . At times it can be all-engulfing like the ☀️ or as noisy as the ️- but a daughter need not worry as long as they have a father. A father’s love is like the ☂️❤️ I may skip a #MaAn scene someday but NEVER an #Anupamaa-BAPUJI moment pic.twitter.com/5Npzmadklc — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) December 15, 2021

While there’s a lot of twists and turns in Anupama and Anuj’s love story, for now, the fans are waiting for the day when Anuj will have the biggest surprise of his life realising Anupama’s feelings for him. Meanwhile, Malvika has entered the story to change Vanraj’s future and bring new challenges in Anupama and Anuj’s life. Many reports suggest that she is Anuj’s younger spoiled sister who has come to invest in start-ups and therefore, Vanraj is happiest to be getting a business opportunity with her.

Watch this space for all the updates on Anupamaa!