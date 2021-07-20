Anupamaa Spoiler Ahead: In the upcoming episodes, though Anupama’s support to Vanraj’s cafe brings success to him, he turns against Anupama and plans to kick out her dance academy. It6 all started after Vanraj earns his first income and asks Anupama about her income amount. Trying to avoid the topic, Vanraj insists on telling him her income amount. She then reveals that she earns Rs 6,500 while Vanraj only earned Rs 1,300. Well, this definitely hurts his ego. To add more fire to it, Kavya manipulates Vanraj against Anupama. The last nail in the coffin was when Anupama’s dance classes start to disturb Vanraj’s cafe customers and he decides to kick out Anupama’s dance academy.Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Is a Vision To Behold In Gorgeous Sheer Saree | See Pic

On the other hand, Rakhi tells Paritosh that in the corporate world he needs to maintain his status, and being a son of ‘sandwich seller’ is nothing but a black spot on his image. Rakhi also suggests Paritosh to separate Kinjal and Anupama by playing mind games so that she agrees to move out of the house. Later, Rakhi, Paritosh, and Kinjal will be seen going for dinner together where Rakhi and Toshu will try to convince Kinjal to move out to the penthouse. But, Kinjal refuses again stating that her family needs her right now and she won’t leave them. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Rakhi Warns Kavya of Vanraj-Anupamaa's Growing Closeness, Kavya Ready With Another Evil Plan

Paritosh also realises that Kinjal is right after he falls extremely sick. After learning about Toshu’S health, Anupama runs back home to take care of him and he soon realises that he was wrong. He apologises to Anupama for his rude behaviour and expresses his regret to Kinjal. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa Enact 'Mrs Sprightley' And Their Camaraderie Is Just So Perfect | Watch

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.