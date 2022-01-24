Anupamaa new episode: In the Makar Sankranti special episode of Anupamaa, Kavya returns with a bang. The evil plans of Vanraj Shah are yet to be exposed but both Anupama and Kavya have understood how he’s using Malvika aka Mukku for his advantage. As Anupama warns Vanraj against using Mukku for his gains, he challenges her again. However, his plans are interrupted when Kavya emerges from nowhere and cuts the thread of his kite and questions him for insulting Nandini in her absence.Also Read - Anupamaa Update: Vanraj Tries To Come Closer To Malvika, But Kavya Is Back With a Bang

While both Anupama and Baa try to make Kavya understand that even though her questions are valid, this is not the right time to argue with Vanraj, she doesn't follow. She then takes a jibe at Malvika who supports Vanraj during the kite-flying competition. Upon sensing the tension, Anuj gestures at Mukku to leave Vanraj's side and stand near him. She follows.

We also see Samar and Nandini trying to forget the past. Nandini supports Samar in the competition. However, as Kavya begins to argue, Samar tells Nandini how this is what annoys him. "I am not against your aunt, but against her meaningless arguments like this," he tells Nandini. Later, as Bapuji also tells Kavya to calm down, she goes on to ask him why he didn't care to stop her when she was leaving the house. He tells her how she had told them that she needed a break and they didn't want to look like the kind of in-laws who would restrict their daughter-in-law from going out.

In the promo of the next episode, we see Nandini asking Kavya to leave everything and move to London as Anupama eavesdrop. Anuj tries to make Anupama understand how she will have to draw a line between her own life and the entire drama that never ends in the Shah family. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!