Anupamaa: Anupamaa is trending big on social media as fans are not happy with the plot that the makers are working out on. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia are getting married and it’s a big thing that is happening. Apparently, fans are demanding the improvement in the storyline. ‘Stop Ruining Anupamaa’ is trending on Twitter and the things that have bothered MaAn fans are the current storyline, the dance sequences, Anupama’s mehendi design, fans are reacting negatively to all of it.Also Read - Anupama Fans Hugely Disappointed With Bapuji's Heart Attack Track After #MaAn Mehendi | Written Update, May 11

A look at Anupama’s mehendi:

Makers of Anupama isse achi mehendi to me laga leti hu

Why this whole toxic family shit STOP RUINING ANUPAMA pic.twitter.com/u0Fb71mOOV — Miss_passionist (@PassionistMiss) May 9, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Massively Upset With Makers, Trend 'Stop Ruining Anupama' After Latest Episode | Written Update, May 9

#Anupamaa #MaAn

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA

Even the server room wires are not messed up than their mehendi. pic.twitter.com/UzuRARPik8 — Diana Narayanan (@diana_narayanan) May 9, 2022



Now, a source close to the show told BollywoodLife that the makers have reacted to the trend and there is nothing to worry out., “Yes, we saw the trend but it is nothing to worry about. We wanted to show a middle class wedding here. Anupamaa is not rich nor is Anuj Kapadia. We wanted that bit of relatability. Also, it is not a regular wedding. When the makers saw the trend, they were glad. The plan worked. Not every wedding happens with elaborate mehendi and the works in the Indian middle class. We wanted to keep it that way.” Also Read - Anupamaa: OMG! Kavya - Vanraj Fetch Audience’s Attention as They Groove to ‘Gulabi Aankhen’- See Viral Video

Here are fans reacting to the script of Anupamaa:

Neend main likhi script hai ye no logic only drama isliye tuo sad scene main bhi emotions nahi hasi ati hi abhi. Gussa char per nahi makers per ata bakwas likhne ke liye#Anupamaa #MaAn — sweety agarwal (@sweety_a21) May 11, 2022

——no but please please stop insulting, badmouthing and playing with the emotions of these two purest souls in that hell house #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/ijOIbSNsjd — .(Team Ladke waale ) (@chalmerijaanx) May 11, 2022



Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey’s character Vanraj, Anupamaa’s ex-husband, is making all kinds of efforts to stop the wedding. The surprise element was the presence of Mika Singh. As shown in the latest episode, Anuj and Vanraj had a face-off where the latter warned Anuj against taking his place in his kids’ lives. Vanraj told Anuj that he loves his three kids and would break down if he sees them replacing their father with someone else in their hearts.