Anupamaa Latest Update: Anupamaa is grabbing viewership with each passing episode, thanks to its interesting narrative. The show began with Anupama being submissive towards Vanraj as she was trying to be the perfect wife. However, Vanraj's infidelity lead to their divorce, which further led to Vanraj and Kavya's wedding and now Anuj Kapadia's entry into Anupama's life is making fans go all awe. While Anuj's character, played by Gaurav Khanna, is receiving love from all the corners, Sudhanshu Pandey's character Vanraj is receiving social media hatred.

Fans have been of the opinion why Vanraj is seen so dominating over Anupama even after the divorce. The constant taunts, setting rules for her, and ordering her by Vanraj is highly being disliked by the viewers. Given the storyline, makers predicted that Vanraj will receive negativity but they never predicted that he will receive so much hatred.

As per Bollywood Life report, makers are planning to change the track of the show to ensure that fans start seeing Vanraj as a different person. A source told Bollywood Life, "Fans love Anupamaa and after what Vanraj has done to her, they will surely never love him, like they love Anuj's character. However, in the coming episodes, the audience will get to see a new side of Vanraj."

Revealing a bit about the further plotline, the source said, “Vanraj will accept, admit and open up about his feelings for Anupama. While he has always maintained that he never loved her, he will himself realise his true feelings for her. This will also make him tone down a little in his attitude and arrogance towards his ex-wife.”

Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.