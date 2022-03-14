Anupamaa March 14 Written Update: The Monday episode of Anupamaa was filled with a lot of drama. As it happens always, the festive special episode brought so many new twists and turns in the narrative – starting with Anuj’s comeback in the business world and him bagging a big contract against Vanraj and Toshu. Anuj’s win at the business game upsets both Vanraj and Toshu. So much so that Vanraj started yelling at both Anuj and Anupama for ruining his big day. This time, however, Anuj didn’t stay silent. He gave Vanraj a piece of his mind and told him that he has lost the project due to his incompetency and he should stop blaming him for failing in business.Also Read - 'I Couldn’t Relate To Showbiz’s Double Standards': Nandini Aka Anagha Bhosle on Quitting Anupamaa

Anuj also tells Vanraj that he is a strong man today because he has Anupama by his side and he would have dealt with the situation better if he was the one losing out on the contract. Vanraj continues to blame Anuj and Anupama for losing the contract while Baa joins his son and starts accusing Anupama of causing problems in the family. Anuj leaves the Shah house and asks Anupama to stay back and take care of Kinjal. He also asks Kinjal to be careful with her health.

What happens next turns out to be an even bigger showdown. Toshu taunts Anupama for keeping her love above his son. He tells her that this entire fiasco has happened because of the baby who is bringing bad luck to his life and the entire family. This irks the entire family. As Kinjal breaks down, Vanraj slaps Toshu and tells him to be cautious of what he speaks. Samar vows to take care of Kinjal's baby and warns Toshu against saying anything repugnant. Toshu continues to speak in his defence, explaining how he has no money to support a child right now and whatever opportunity he was hoping to get has been taken away from him.

In the promo of the next episode, Anuj and Anupama are seen enjoying some quality time in a park where they are blessed by a transgender person to get married soon. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!