Anupamaa March 23 Written Written Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the makers hinted at a tragedy when Anuj Kapadia's car hit the road and got into an accident. However, the #MaAn fans are surprisingly keeping it all positive on social media. The fans are all optimistic about Anuj not getting hurt and reaching the dance hall on time to watch Anupama's performance. As shown in the Wednesday episode, while the rest of the family enters the hall to cheer for Anupama at the competition (and some hoping to see her fail), Anuj suddenly gets a call to attend a business meeting.

While Anuj is driving back from the meeting to reach the venue, his car meets with an accident. The promo of the next episode shows the police at the accident scene, declaring that it is Anuj Kapadia's car that has been damaged. The police also recover a dead body from the spot. However, the fans say it's not Anuj who has been hurt in the accident but someone else who must be driving his car back. The #MaAn fans are relying on a BTS still shared by the makers on social media in which Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj in the show, is seen resting inside the same hall where Anupama is performing. Check how the fans are reacting to the entire twist:

#Anupamaa makers must hv been so mad with RG for once

If she would not have shared that bts

Entire fd would hv had palpitations and the ht would hv gone frenzy Remembering #AnujKapadia pic resting on those 3 chairs is what is keeping fd mind sane He’s there😜😜#MaAn pic.twitter.com/SzSmKT7X5Y — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) March 23, 2022

Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani Breaks Silence on Mukku's Absence From Show, Says 'Viewers Were Not Able to Digest...'

Highlight of todays episode

Devika is back

And now looking forward to a better episode “You are right here,

In your time,

In your place.” Now Anu and Anuj …Looking forward to a better episode #MaAn #Anupamaa — Sym (@Sym12221) March 23, 2022

I am so proud of the #Anupamaa #MaAn FD for sustaining that Precap.. such positivity and smile, Guys 🙂🙂🙂❤️❤️❤️.. Bass iske sahare aaj ka din nikal sakta hai and ofcourse the Reel. Warna yahan toh sannata cha jaata.@TheRupali Thank you, Kanmani.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lfErVKOsG3 — Divya S (@_MyInspirationz) March 23, 2022

Read a few twts regarding the same.

So just putting it out there,

Jab bhi Vanraj itna confident hota hai, woh muh pe hi girta hai.😂😂

So she’s going to say yes only!#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia — lilac💗 (@Onlylilac1) March 23, 2022

Devika is back. 💃💃💃 2 songs for her to tease Anuj : Jijaji Jijaji, honey wale Jijaji and Jinke aagey Ji, jinke peeche ji, mai unki saali hu#Anujkapadia #Anupamaa #Devika @thejaswir_kaur #MaAn pic.twitter.com/fnZ5ObHR0c — Chhaya Mehta – Shadow (@chhaya2505) March 23, 2022

Anuj has always been the wind beneath Anu’s wings

From gifting her his mother’s ghunghroo’s to offering her partnership to signing her up for the dance competition,he has been her support.

Anu wearing his mother’s ghunghroo’s is pure & symbolic🥺❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/AcfM3baMSY — Poo 🌺 (@DeewaniLadki01) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Devika’s entry has brought in a lot of new masala and interest in the story. The fans love Anupama’s friend and have been missing her for sometime. Devika comes and slays as she gives back to both Baa and Vanraj when they are trying to disrespect Anupama or wishing for her to break ties with Anuj.

Your thoughts on the latest twist in Anupamaa? Do you think Anupama will stay true to her heart and declare that she wants to get married to Anuj or will she fall victim to the family’s patriarchal mindset? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!