Anupamaa March 28 Written Update: In the latest episode of Anupamaa, the entire family awaits Anupama's return to the Shah house after she wins the big trophy at the dance competition and follows it up with a grand wedding announcement. Baa, Vanraj, Rakhi, Toshu and Pakhi hope to be reprimanding her for expressing her heart out and telling the entire world that she's going to marry Arjun Kapadia.

While Rakhi instigates an already furious Vanraj, Baa starts expressing her anger in the kitchen. Pakhi and Toshu stay alone in their respective rooms, thinking about how will their mom's decision of remarrying affect their future prospects. Anupama's biggest supporters – Bapuji, Samar and Kinjal celebrate her win and make sure to let everyone else know that they are always with her in her life decisions. Bapuji spares a separate corner for Anupama's big trophy. He cleans the trophy and decorates the corner with it while Samar helps him do that.

Later, we see Anupama on her way to the Shah house. As she begins her journey, she calls up Anuj and tells him that she misses him. Anupama also gets a voice message from Bapuji who warns her against the entire drama that people in the family are planning to unfold in front of her as soon as she steps inside the house. Anupama tells Bapuji that she knows she will have to fight once again with her own family members for her own decisions but she doesn't fear anyone.

In the precap of the next episode, Anupama is seen telling all in the family that she is not a cause of embarrassment for them, rather they have become an embarrassment for her because they don’t let her live her life the way she wants to. It will be interesting to see how Anupama once again gives some peace of mind to those who want to dictate her life to her. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!