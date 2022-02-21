Anupamaa marriage twist: Fans are happy that Anupama and Anuj Kapadia are playing it cool after their big Valentine’s Day confession night. In the latest episode of the show, it seemed like nothing really changed for Anupama and Anuj as they continued to spread the magic of their love around with dream sequences, silent gazing and as Anupama says, with lots of ‘maryada, prem and vishwas.’Also Read - Anupamaa Surprises Anuj Kapadia With Terrace Romance, MaAn Fans Say 'Vo Din Aa Gaya'

The episode showed Anupama coming back to where she had started with her ex-husband, Vanraj Shah. The two were seen at the loggerheads when Vanraj once again tries to shame Anupama for not marrying Anuj despite being in love with him and living almost together. Baa also joins him in advocating that the two people who are dating each other should just simply get married or else society will shame them forever. This irks Anupama who tells all that she and Anuj will decide to get married when they want to, not when society wants them to. Bapuji once again appreciates Anupama for speaking her heart out.

Next, we see Samar telling Anupama about the decision to end his relationship with Nandini. While she feels disappointed, she also supports her son in dealing with the heartbreak and tells him that he did the right thing by not forcing Nandini to be in a relationship with him. Anupama then breaks into a dance performance as part of the new business plan suggested by Anuj while the man shoots her performance. That's where the dream sequence comes in – Anupama imagines Anuj dancing with him.

The episode ends with Anupama facing a dilemma as Baa’s words keep ringing in her head and she starts to give marriage a sincere thought. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!