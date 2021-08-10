Anupamaa spoiler ahead: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer, Paritosh aka Toshu disrespects Anupama by saying that he is ashamed of making his mother meet his friends. He said that ‘Papa Aapko Masale-daani bulate the’ (Dad, used to call you a box of spices) and added that he was right as he is also ashamed of her. In the latest promo shared by Directors Kut Production, Toshu’s statements hurt Anupama a lot.Also Read - Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Gets 'Geeky As It Could Ever Get' As She Sports Specs And Book In Hand | See Pic

Seeing Anupama, Vanraj finally takes the matter into his hands and slaps Vanraj. He grabs Paritosh by his collar, picks him up from the floor, and tells him ‘Maa Ke Pairo Zameen Jannat Hoti Hai, Aur Baap Ke Pairo Zameen Chappal’. He further asked him to behave himself and to learn from his mistakes. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Today: Anupama-Pakhi Perform Together On 'Udi Teri Aankhon', Kavya Gets Embroiled

Later, Bapuji tells Baa that their grandchildren want to stay away from their parents, so it would be better i9f we leave the house. Vanraj and Anupama overhear their conversation and get worried. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Pakhi Finally Realises Her Mistake, Reunites With Anupama

Watch Here:

Meanwhile, Anupama rescued Pakhi and performed with her in the dance competition after Kavya ditched her. Pakhi even apologised to her family, especially her mother in front of the whole school. Later, the teachers said that since Pakhi changed her partner at the last moment, her performance won’t be counted. But they later changed their decision. Anupamaa’s performance with her students won her a prize. And Pakhi too got the best performance award.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, “Anupamaa” features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.