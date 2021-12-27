Anupamaa Massive Romantic Twist: Anuj Kapadia and Anupama are getting closer everyday. The two love each other and respect each other the most. Their chemistry looks absolutely lovely and the latest episode just added a lot to their bonding. The duo kept flirting and the makers gave them a ‘bonding over a chai’ scene.Also Read - Is Vanraj Using Malvika For Money? Anuj Kapadia Worries For Sister | Anupamaa Update
In the new episode, Anu and Anuj exchanged a kind conversation during which the latter once again opened his heart for her. Anuj told Anupama that she has a reserved place in his heart that no one else can take, not even his younger sister Malvika whom he adores. Anuj tells Anupama: "I love Mukku the most… but I love you the most too"! While her heart skips a beat as Anuj confesses his love to her again, she just blushes and let the moment have its own silent charm.
Later, we see another #MaAn scene where the 'Bol Dun' conversation takes over and Anupama is once again left stunned when Anuj tries to take their flirting a notch ahead. Check out how fans are reacting to the cute flirting scenes of #MaAn on Twitter:
Meanwhile, Anuj has also expressed his doubt over Malvika teaming up with Vanraj. He said he would have guided Malvika better but she chose to be with someone else. While Anupama tries to make sense of his apprehensions, Malvika enters the cabin and confronts her brother about the same. Vanraj also joins them and asks Anuj to clearly explain his doubts to him. Do you think Vanraj is using Malvika for money or does he genuinely seem interested in the business?
