Anupamaa Massive Romantic Twist: Anuj Kapadia and Anupama are getting closer everyday. The two love each other and respect each other the most. Their chemistry looks absolutely lovely and the latest episode just added a lot to their bonding. The duo kept flirting and the makers gave them a ‘bonding over a chai’ scene.Also Read - Is Vanraj Using Malvika For Money? Anuj Kapadia Worries For Sister | Anupamaa Update

In the new episode, Anu and Anuj exchanged a kind conversation during which the latter once again opened his heart for her. Anuj told Anupama that she has a reserved place in his heart that no one else can take, not even his younger sister Malvika whom he adores. Anuj tells Anupama: “I love Mukku the most… but I love you the most too”! While her heart skips a beat as Anuj confesses his love to her again, she just blushes and let the moment have its own silent charm. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Malvika And Vanraj’s Growing Closeness Irks Kavya

Later, we see another #MaAn scene where the ‘Bol Dun’ conversation takes over and Anupama is once again left stunned when Anuj tries to take their flirting a notch ahead. Check out how fans are reacting to the cute flirting scenes of #MaAan on Twitter: Also Read - Anupamaa New Episode: Malvika Shows Signs of Mental Illness, Anuj Kapadia Goes Berserk

“… par tumhara haq bhi hai” iss bande ko realise hua ki yeh abhi kya bola #Anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/vMtfELanTE — . (@_ayushi_saran) December 27, 2021

#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia

Dear Anu,

please let us know ki banda kitni baar I LOVE YOU bolega ,tab tum respond karogi..

Nahi.. Matlab koi upper limit hai to bataa do.. pleej.. pic.twitter.com/XqjsTHQQ4h — Dr Dhwani patel (@drdhwanipatel) December 27, 2021

—“I love Mukku the most… but I love you the most too!” He doesn’t even know how to stop telling her how much he loves her and that too without hoping for anything else in return. How do you find an Anuj in real life.#anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/7bMHUtJQcX — (@bairaagix) December 27, 2021

—“mujhe chhod ke mat jaana” Anuj Kapadia dropped poetic words without shayari this time #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/vWAnF4y9Yi — (@bairaagix) December 27, 2021

And this particular scene had a glimpse of Monisha . Bas mai office chod kar ja rhi Hu was left

Nobody had ever made me laugh so much as Monisha ❤️

Agree guys ?#rupaliganguly #Anupama #MaAn #Anupamaa @TheRupali @AshwinKVerma pic.twitter.com/UsjZjfFSk5 — rupaligangulyinspired (@RGinspired) December 27, 2021

#Anupamaa When you know he loves you, you can feel it everywhere. In the running water or the flowery garden or in strawberries and chocolate. You know you are loved. You know you love him too❤️#MaAn #Anupama #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/IxCU45UniH — Shaila Menezes (@ShailaMenezes1) December 27, 2021

Arey baat agar Anu se related na bhi ho (kabhi galti se) tab bhi is ‘bol du’ se she’s gonna get butterflies pagal chhokri#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/fxcZ1KzePg — bingn (@beingneevu) December 27, 2021

—“hai mera sab kuch tera tu samajh le, tu chahe mere haq ki zameen rakh le, tu saanson pe naam tera likh de, main jiyu jab jab tera dil dhadke” ❤️#anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/igV8oVSDUX — (@bairaagix) December 27, 2021

—he will never get tired of realising that after 26 years of what seemed like an unending wait, he gets to see her and be with her every day #anupamaa • #MaAn pic.twitter.com/GA33TwPjTO — (@bairaagix) December 27, 2021

Kya baat hai Mr.Kapadia..

Umeed nahi hai.. na pehle thi na ab hai..

Tumhe rokne ka ‘ABHI’ mera koi haqq nahi hai..

..

Ye, Abhi ..kyu bola?..

baad me haqq milne ki umeed dikh rahi hai kya..#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/tPWIH7KU3V — Dr Dhwani patel (@drdhwanipatel) December 27, 2021

At last assurance is that we all need from the person we love the most. The assurance that they will never leave you for anyone.#MaAn #Anupamaa #Anupama #rupaliganguly @iamgauravkhanna @TheRupali pic.twitter.com/RZn4bujaO3 — rupaligangulyinspired (@RGinspired) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Anuj has also expressed his doubt over Malvika teaming up with Vanraj. He said he would have guided Malvika better but she chose to be with someone else. While Anupama tries to make sense of his apprehensions, Malvika enters the cabin and confronts her brother about the same. Vanraj also joins them and asks Anuj to clearly explain his doubts to him. Do you think Vanraj is using Malvika for money or does he genuinely seem interested in the business?

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!