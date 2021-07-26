Anupamaa Major Twist: For all the Anupamaa fans, here is the reason to rejoice as Dr Advait Khanna aka Apurva Agnihotri is making comeback on the Rajan Shahi show. Yes, you heard us right! Well, this time he is coming back as Anupama’s love interest and not just as a doctor. In a massive twist, Advait will reveal that he had fallen in love with Anupama during her stay at the resort. Advait also has some bitter love story which he has not revealed as of yet. This time the viewers will watch new chemistry between Advait and Anupama.Also Read - Anupamaa New Entry: Sunita Rai To Soon Enter In Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show, Will She Bring New Twist?

Advait Aka Apurva will soon make his entry on the show. After Anupama make her exit from the resort, he learns about his feeling for Anupama. So, he decided to go to Ahmedabad and confess his feeling to his love interest. Well, the Advait Khanna and Anupama love track will definitely spice up the drama. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Customer Calls Kavya 'Aunty' At Vanraj's Cafe For Being 'Bad Staff', Baa Saves The Day

Apart from Advait, actor Sunita Rai will soon be seen entering the show. However, the plot of the story is still unknown. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa, Arvind Vaidya Aka Bapuji Groove To 'Shola Jo Bhadhke' And It's The Best Thing On Internet Today

In the current storyline, After Vanraj lost his job twice, he opened his own cafe in the same place where Anupama had set her dance academy. However, Kavya gets pinched by the decision and continues with her evil plan to break the Shah family. Rakhi Dave, on the other hand, insults the Shah family for distributing pamphlets of the cafe on the street. Kavya also supports Rakhi and says that she has a problem with Anupama staying in the same house and having her dance academy beside Vanraj’s cafe. After going through character assassination by Kavya and Rakhi, Anupama decides to stay away from Vanraj and his cafe.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

How will Vanraj react to Advait and Anupama’s love story?

Will Kavya take advantage of the situation and try to manipulate Vanraj?