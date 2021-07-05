Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus show Anupamaa, the Shahs will be celebrating Samar’s birthday. However, amid the party and the celebration, a big twist awaits them. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Says She's Not Good Looking And Doesn't Have a 26-Inch Waist, Read on

While Shahs plan a mega birthday bash for Samar, Vanraj decides to gift him a guitar. However, he did not discuss the same with Kavya – which irked her. As Vanraj is getting close to his family, Kavya is getting insecure. In the upcoming episode, we will see that desperate Kavya spreads the news of her fake pregnancy, leaving everyone shocked. But the drama does not end here. After Kavya, Kinjal and Paritosh will also announce that they are expecting a baby. Moreover, Anupamaa also takes this as an opportunity to ask Baa that as a gift she should agree to Samar and Nandini’s marriage. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Gets Angry On Vanraj For Gifting Samar A Guitar

With the news of Kavya and Kinjal’s pregnancy, things will take a major turn in the show. The makers are reportedly trying to present how two different couples of different age groups plan their families. However, it will be interesting to see how Anupamaa, Baa and the rest of the family react to Kavya’s pregnancy news. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Announces Her Pregnancy During Samar's Birthday Bash, Vanraj Fumes With Anger

During Samar’s birthday, Kavya also insults and taunts Vanraj for his ‘menial’ job at a cafe. When Vanraj brings in cake, Kavya asks him if he brought the same from the cafe he works at availing ’employee discount’. She went on insulting Vanraj in front of his family and said that people with small packages cannot buy expensive cakes.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.

