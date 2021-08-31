Anupamaa Massive Twist: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is going through probably the biggest twist so far. The show is going to see a new entry in both the story and in Anupama’s life. Actor Gaurav Khanna is going to enter the show as Anupama’s old love interest and close friend from school with whom she meets at a school reunion party. The makers have now finally revealed the first glimpse of Anuj Kapadia who looks all powerful, suave, and extremely popular among the entire batch.Also Read - Anupamaa: How Bapuji aka Hasmukh Shah Revolutionises 'Sasur ji' on TV, Breaking One Stereotype Per Episode | Opinion

The new promo of Anupamaa shows Anuj Kapadia being the stud who creates a sensation the moment he steps into the party while the Shah family keeps assuming how Anupama's reunion will be all about Vadapav, and Garba. The video shows everyone truly excited to see Anuj Kapadia. However, it creates a mystery about how Anupama and Gaurav will finally see each other after so many years.

Rumours were rife that either Sharad Keklar or Ronit Roy will be seen in the role of Anupama’s love interest from the school. However, while Ronit clearly denied being a part of the show, the buzz around Sharad entering the show also died later. Even Ram Kapoor was also one of the speculated names. Now with Gaurav Khanna’s entry, it is clear that the makers are leaving no stone unturned in bringing a brand new twist to the narrative and creating some legit excitement in Anupama’s life. The track will break just another stereotype around a simple Indian woman’s life whose family thinks that she wasn’t quite likable or was boring during her young days.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa, starring Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma among others!