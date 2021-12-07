Anupamaa Massive Twist: It was clear from the pictures going viral on social media that Anuj Kapadia has suffered a massive accident and is currently fighting for life at a hospital. A glimpse of the same was shown in the latest episode of Anupamaa. The Tuesday episode of the Sta Plus’ popular show featured Anuj and Anupama taking their relationship a notch higher. While he waits for her outside the street, she looks at him and takes a sigh of relief after facing the entire drama between Kavya and Vanraj at the Shah house.Also Read - Anupama And Anuj Kapadia Share Romantic Video of Decade, #MaAn Shippers go Crazy - Watch Viral Video

In a beautiful gesture, Anupama takes the glass of tea from Anuj's hands and starts sipping it, thereby, expressing the comfort level that the two share now. With how the track is progressing, seems like Anupama is soon going to realise her true feelings for Anuj Kapadia. A large truck carrying a plank of wood logs crashes into Anuj's car as he drives to pick Anupama for an important day at work. Unaware of the accident, Anupama is left stunned to see how Anuj hasn't arrived on time to pick her up. She also fears something wrong has taken place with his 'best friend,'

Meanwhile, the internet is crushing over the #MaAn scenes from today's episode that proves just how comfortable they both look together now. Check out these tweets:

❝ jab koi aansoon pochne keliye nahi hota Anupama toh vahi aansoon unhi aankhon mein teher se jaate hai ❞ Man, this man deserves all the love in the world. Anu please give him all your love & more. 24 years ka quota jaldi poora kardo pls! <3#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/eYMablYbjK — (@lumousx1) December 7, 2021

anu was so relieved to see anuj, the way she just took the chai out of his hands also when he put his arm around her on the car then felt awkward and moved back #Anupamaa #MaAn — ✿ (@alllthingsfilmy) December 7, 2021

My sanskaari seedha bachcha … Anuj tera kya hoga re? Chalo thoda aur wait karte hai, for their perfect first hug! ❤️#Anupamaa | #AnujKapadia | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/tTGtmxGnpR — (@lumousx1) December 7, 2021

In a twisted way, I am glad they found each other when they did and not back in college! Because the way their friendship is turning out to be a strong foundation for their relationship, it’s priceless. They are slowly becoming best friends & it’s so special! #Anupamaa | #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Or1oeOGZH2 — (@lumousx1) December 7, 2021

HE has become HER go-to person

the emotional dependency is consolidating HE is proud HER, even if she is idiot !

his words about solitude and tears are so poignant n not to miss his defense/explanation with just one glare from her #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/dwhkE8wECm — Munni (@munnihyderabad) December 7, 2021

This man ❤ Anuj ” The Gentleman and chivalrous ” Kapadia He is setting golden standards for how kind,gentlemanly and chivalrous a man should be ❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Dy5XgFAbBI — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@deewaniladki01) December 7, 2021

In the Shah house, Kavya has warned Vanraj against giving her a divorce or else she has planned to accuse him of domestic violence and mental torture. The rest of the family is still unaware of all this drama. It will be interesting to see how Anuj’s accident brings him closer to Anupama in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa!