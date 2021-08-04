Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Rajan Shahi show, Anupama finally loses her cool due to Pakhi’s misbehavior and drags her out of the house. The mother-daughter relationship has fallen badly and Kavya is taking all the fun out of the falling apart relation and fight between the duo. Pakhi is upset with Anupama for not teaching her dance for her Annual Day Program at school and hence, has been misbehaving with the entire family.Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: Pakhi Faces Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage, Anupama Oust Paritosh From Shah Residence

In another major twist, Anupama unable to manage 10 lakh for the income tax, gets disheartened and packs her ghunghroo, and locks up her dance academy forever. However, the time when she is all lost and is trying to find a new ray of hope finds her long-lost friend who is set to bring new hopes in Anupama's life and is likely to save the dance academy and Vanraj's cafe. Well, we are all excited to know who this new entrant will be, or will it be Advait Khanna, who will confess his love to Anupama.

Meanwhile, after Pakhi once again misbehaves with Anupama, Baouji takes the decision to teach Pakhi, Kavya, and Anupama a lesson and let them taste the seeds they sow. While Bapuji is upset with Anupama for her unlimited kindness, Pakhi for her rude behaviour, and Kavya for her evil conspiracies and manipulation, he decided to throw the trio out of the house and told them to attend Pakhi’s school function. While Pakhi and Anupama get heartbroken, Kavya finds a new way to separate Anupama and Pakhi.

On the other hand, Kinjal gets suspectful after Pariotosh comes home late every day and further denies leaving the Shah residence. Paritosh, on the other hand, wants to leave the house. However, Kinjal, Samar, and Nandini turn out to be Anupama’s support system.