Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rupali Ganguly starrer, Samar informed Anupama about the fraudsters tricking them of Rs 20 lakh, which she signed as the bank loan amount. As a result, the loan amount doubles due to her negligence leaving the Shah family in distress. Due to the stress of Rs 40 lakh, Baa falls down unconscious in her room when Vanraj runs towards his mother and holds her in his hands. On the other hand, Kavya asked Anupama to arrange for the money and further called her 'Gawar', 'Jahil', 'illiterate. Vanraj also accuses Anupama of ruining the family. Anupama, who is also stressed and blamed for the new trouble, leaves the home.

In tonight's episode, after Anupama informed the family that they have been cheated and now they have a debt of Rs 40 lakh, Vanraj lashed out at her. Vanraj told Anupama that she has ruined the family and Rs 20 lakh is her sole responsible. Vanraj told Anupama that 'she is on her own' and she has to manage Rs 20 lakh as she is responsible for it.

If reports are to be believed, Rakhi Dave has finally got a situation to take advantage of against Anupama and hence, she once again offered help to the Shahs. On the other hand, Paritosh has apologised to his family and realised his mistake. He further told the family that his demand of moving out was not wrong but her behaviour was wrong towards his family. He then announced that he and Kinjal will decide together if they want to stay at home or at Rakhi Dave's penthouse.

