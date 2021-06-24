Mumbai: In the Star Plus show Anupamaa, Kavya and Anupamaa are living under the same roof and this has made Kavya insecure as well for her husband Vanraj. While recently Kavya accused Anupamaa of eyeing her husband, she is now planning to divide the Shahs and create a rift among them. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya Plans To Throw Anupamaa Out Of House, Asks Her To Go To Her Mother's Home

In the upcoming episode, we will see an argument between Kinjal and Anupamaa. This comes after Kavya instigates her saying that Kinjal has to manage all household work since Anupamaa started working. “Jab se Anupamaa job krne lagi hai, tabse saar bojh tumpr aa gya hai. Iss ghar ko Anupamaa 2 mil gye hai,” she said. This leaves Kinjal wondering if Kavya is right and she then denies making chappatis for Baa and Bapuji. What follows is an argument between Anupamaa and Kinjal. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey On Cold War With Rupali Ganguly: 'Difference of Opinion is Normal'

Meanwhile, we have already seen how Kavya too was struggling to make ends meet and therefore she hired a full-time maid. However, following the maid’s behaviour with other family members, Anupamma announced that the maid will not live with them. Vanraj too agreed with her decision, leaving Kavya annoyed and jealous. She then decides to take revenge from Anupamaa and it is a part of this plan that Kavya is now trying to divide Anupamaa and the family.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.