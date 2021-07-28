Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes of Rupali Ganguly starrer show, Vanraj will get upset and angry after Mansi Jain gives a bad review to his cafe. When Kavya sees that they have got a two-star rating, she blames Anupama but Vanraj interrupts her by saying that the food critic liked the food but has mentioned that the owner of the cafe was irritating aka Kavya, who tried to impress Mansi and goes on and on about how she has finalised the menu, the decor and everything else. The review also brings a shut down-like situation for the cafe.Also Read - Rupali Ganguly Helps You Kick Off Midweek Blues With This Captivating Photo in Blue Glasses, Red Lipstick

In a massive twist, it will be revealed that Mansi Jain was bait for Rakhi Dave who had set her up for the bad review of the cafe. However, after reading the review, Vanraj believes that because of Kavya his cafe got bad ratings. Vanraj who again breaks down due to Rakhi’s evil plan, finds solace in Anupama’s arms as he hugs her tightly and even Anupama does not step back but Kavya sees them hugging and gets jealous. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Vanraj Envies Anupama After Food Critic Calls Her 'Star Chef', Kavya Sidelines Baa-Bapuji

Meanwhile, Kinjal learns about Rakhi’s dirty plan to shut down the cafe only to get her shifted to the penthouse. She then decided to leave the Shah residence so that Vanraj’s cafe can be saved. When the family asks her the reason, she said that she is annoyed with Kavya and wants to stay separate. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Aka Baa Give Modern Twist To 'Baspan Ka Pyar', Fans Are All Hearts

For the unversed, Advait Khanna aka Apurva Agnihotri is making comeback on the Rajan Shahi show. In a massive twist, Advait will reveal that he had fallen in love with Anupama during her stay at the resort. Advait also has some bitter love story which he has not revealed as of yet. This time the viewers will watch the new chemistry between Advait and Anupama. After Anupama make her exit from the resort, he learns about his feeling for Anupama. So, he decided to go to Ahmedabad and confess his feeling to his love interest. Well, the Advait Khanna and Anupama love track will definitely spice up the drama.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

