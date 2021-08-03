Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa’s struggle in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s life is not going to end anytime soon. While she is worried about the Rs 20 lakhs that she needs to pay as the property tax, Pakhi’s disrespectful behavior has broken her heart. Recently, we saw that Kavya tells Pakhi to practice for her dance performance on her own and she will check it later. But Anupamaa asks Nandini to help her. Pakhi doesn’t like it, and gets into an argument with Nandini and Kinjal and calls them Anupamaa’s clones.Also Read - Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Friendship Day With Furry Friends on The Set, Watch Adorable Video

Later, Anupamaa thinks of stitching Pakhi’s dress properly, so that she doesn’t get embarrassed on-stage if it tears. But Pakhi doesn’t like it, she starts arguing with Anupamaa telling her how she wants to show her greatness every time. Not just her, when Baa and Babuji come, Pakhi talks disrespectfully to them too. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Pakhi Insults Kinjal-Nandini, Calls Them 'Anupama Ki Chamchi'

Hearing the noise, Paritosh and Kinjal come from their room, but instead of controlling the situation, Toshu aggravates it further by saying that the Shahs don’t know how to live peacefully. Later, Kavya too joins Pakhi and accuses Anupamaa of trying to show her greatness every now and then. Vanraj tries to control the situation, but Toshu argues with him too. Seeing Paritosh’s reaction, Anupamaa tells him that he can leave the house if he wants to. Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Kavya Insults Bapuji, Calls Him 'Tax-Chor', But Vanraj Defends His 'Dostana' With Anupama

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pakhi tells the family that she wants everyone except Anupamaa to come for her annual function. Kavya is happy as everyone except Anupama will be attending Pakhi’s dance. While performing on the stage, Pakhi’s dress malfunctions on the stage

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.