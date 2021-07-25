Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode, we will see how Kavya manipulates Vanraj, who then decides to claim legal rights over Anupama’s dance academy.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Shares Rare Throwback Family Picture, Fans Are All Hearts

Recently, we saw how Anupama's fierce attitude had left Kavya pleading. After Kavya had alleged that Anupama wants to take away Vanraj from her, furious Anupama asked Kavya and Vanraj to leave the Shah residence and give up the cafe. However, it was only to teach Kavya a lesson. Later, Anupama decided to be a part of Vanraj's business anymore.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Anupama remains adamant about not interfering in Vanraj's personal and professional life. However, Vanraj does not like this and wonders why Anupama is still holding the grudge. Kavya too instigates him and reminds him of the time when Anupama 'insulted' him.

Following this, Vanraj decides to work hard on his own for his cafe. However, when Vanraj’s business did not progress, he decides to not let Anupama’s business succeed. He plans a mega plot to kick out Anupama’s dance academy by claiming legal rights over the academy. While Vanraj has legal rights on the land, Anupama has no legal proof or rental permission.

What will happen next? Will Vanraj’s plan end Anupama’s Dance Academy?

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and is ruling the TRP chart for weeks now.