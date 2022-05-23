Anupamaa Written Episode May 23, 2022: Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia have tied the knot recently and in today’s episode, the makers have shown Anupama’s bidaai where she leaves the Shah house and goes to Anuj’s old house – Kapadia Sadan. Pakhi, Toshu and Samar were seen biding Anu and urging her to live her life after going through a lot of ups and downs in her first marriage. Mr. and Mrs. Kapadia were seen heading to Kapadia’s house and in the middle of the way, their car’s tyre got punctured.Also Read - Anupamaa And Yeh Rishta Dominate TRP Ratings, Ghum Hai Drops to No. 4 - Check Top 5 TV Shows of The Week Here

Anupama-Anuj’s bado wala romance

Anuj and Anupama were inside the car when they got close to each other. They had their romantic moments soon after the bidaai ceremony when they were heading for Anupama’s Griha Pravesh. In the car, they tried to build intimacy and took their relationship a step forward. The newly married couple were shy and enjoyed the steamy moment in the rain. MaAn fans were in awe after seeing their chemistry and expressed their happiness after looking at them as husband and wife. #Anupamaa is trending big on Twitter as fans can’t wait to see romantic moments from their wedding night. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Give Aashirwaad to #MaAn: 'Sada Romance Karte Raho' | Written Update, May 18

MaAn fans can’t wait for Anupama-Anuj’s suhagraat

A fan is excited to see their suhagraat moments as she wrote, “ Mr & Mrs. Kapadia … Couldn’t wait till they reach their room ❤️❤️❤️ awww… I am sure they don’t hav d ctrl any more to delay anythng ❤️ awww… Sooo romantic .. ❤️❤️ #Anupamaa #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn”. Another wrote, “What a zabardast new beginning of #MaAn ‘s married life 1. The Bidaai was short & beautiful 2. OMG they turned my fav MaAn reel into a romantic scene 3. The flashes of #Anupamaa leaving behind her dark past leading her to the light of her life gave me gooseflesh”. Also Read - MaAn Wedding Video: Anupama as Gorgeous Bride, Anuj Kapadia as Dapper Groom Take Pheras in Viral Video- Watch

Mr & Mrs. Kapadia … Couldn’t wait till they reach their room ❤️❤️❤️ awww… I am sure they don’t hav d ctrl any more to delay anythng ❤️ awww… Sooo romantic .. ❤️❤️ #Anupamaa #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn pic.twitter.com/XUPfEjO4BC — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) May 23, 2022

Me toh already dead ahh but I’m loving this slow poison so so effective #maan #anupamaa

MAAN KA NAYA SAFAR https://t.co/FGXan8t4d3 — Monica Ruby (@MonicaRuby87) May 23, 2022

THIS WAS THE TRAILER GUYSSS I can’t even imagine how freaking hawttt the movie is going to be!! *butterflies in my stomach moment* • #Anupamaa • #MaAn • pic.twitter.com/s1BTDeSFUW — Komal (@Komal_A05) May 23, 2022

How much excited are you to see more of MaAn moments?