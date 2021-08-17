Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Rajan Shahi’s show, the Shah family supports Samar on his decision to take up the job or not. On the other hand, Kinjal is seen disturbed and stressed due to back-to-back calls from her boss Dholakia, who sexually molested her in the office. She informs her family that she has left the job and will not work with Dholakia ever again. At the same time, Kavya gets a call from Dholakia and he hires Kavya in place of Kinjal as the ‘Project Manager Head’.Also Read - Anupamaa Big Drama: Kavya Takes Kinjal's Job, Anupama Decides to Teach Lesson to Dholakia

Without revealing anything about the horrible incident she faced at her workplace, Kinjal warned Kavya that she should not work with Dholakia but Kavya believes that Kinjal has been sacked out and so, she is jealous of Kavya getting the job. However, Anupama believes that something big has happened. Baa asked Anupama to go and talk to Kinjal and find out what is bothering her. When Anupama goes inside Kinjal’s room, she insisted her to open up, and finally, Kinjal narrates that Dholakia tried to touch her ‘inappropriately’. She elaborated by saying that he has a very negative vibe and she often felt uncomfortable around him. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kinjal Faces Workplace Molestation After 'Separating' From Toshu

Anupama encourages Kinjal to raise her voice against workplace molestation and Dholakia so that he does not even think of molesting any other woman in his life. Anupama explained to Kinjal that she needs to fight the battle, for her sake and for all the women who becomes the target of Molestation, eve-teasing, and so on. Also Read - Anupamaa August 13 Spoiler: Anupama Can Finally Save Her Dance Academy and Vanraj's Cafe | Here's How

Later, Dholakia comes to meet Kinjal at the Vanraj’s cafe and Anupama gets worried seeing Kinjal being uncomfortable in the presence of Dholakia.

Later, Vanraj got to know about the incident and he picked up a bamboo log in anger and said that he will teach Dholakia a lesson but Anupama stopped him saying that Dholakia will be punished for what he did but not in anger. She further told Kinjal that she will stand for her and fight the battle alongside her.

Kavya enters the room. She mocks Anupama that a woman who could not stand for herself in the last 25 years, will take a stand for Kinjal.

What will Anupama-Vanraj Do Now?

Will Rakhi Dave And Anupama Come Together For Kinjal’s Rescue?